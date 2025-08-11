Deep Look LIVE: 2025 World Games Preview

The 2025 World Games are here!

August 11, 2025 by and in Podcast

Episode 562: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor dive deep into the 2025 World Games!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Monday, August 11th at 1:30 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: 2025 World Games Preview

Watch the World Games!

Watch the Best of US Open! 

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live reacts to the World Games this week!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

