World Games 2025: France Flips the Script on Australia’s Early Lead

How the French recovered from an early stumble to surprise Australia.

August 12, 2025 by in Analysis, Recap
Team France’s Sullivan Roblet at the 2022 World Games. Photo: Katie Cooper — UltiPhotos.com

Team France's Sullivan Roblet at the 2022 World Games. Photo: Katie Cooper — UltiPhotos.com

Following the first three points of the game, Australia would find themselves up 3-0 after France blew two easy resets near the end zone following completed hucks. But these plays turned out to be indicative not of France’s inability to complete easy passes, but rather their aptitude for completing hard ones, as they showcased their array of blades and edgy hucks to punish Australia’s poachy, switchy, containment-based defense and take the game 13-9.

 

Similar Schemes

There were similarities in offensive styles for the two teams, as both operated primarily by setting up their cutters deep downfield in order to give ample time and space for their handlers to initiate the play. Often, as we can see at the beginning of these possessions — first for France and then for Australia — the cutters would not even be visible on screen before filtering into the backfield opportunistically.

Australia tended to operate through Alex Prentice, Alex Gan, and Jonathan Keys in the backfield, with Rob Andrew and Cat Phillips often lingering there after catching unders. For France, Gaël Ancelin and Paul Benvegnen tended to play the point guard role, with Elliot Bonnet and Chloé Vallet being popular connecting pieces. The primary differences came in what continuations they were looking for: Australia thrived when they were able to find a high tempo of play, finding quick options downfield, whereas France generally focused on maintaining possession until an over-the-top or huck look opened up.

 

Australia Makes It Look Easy

