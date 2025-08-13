Canadian Ultimate Championships 2025: Tournament Preview

52 teams gather to crown the best in Canada, with title races as open as ever absent the country's top 14 players

The four day Canadian Ultimate Championships kickoff this week, with 52 teams competing across three divisions for a shot at the coveted title of Best-in-Canada. With WUCC bids on the line this year, the competition is particularly strong, and to add a little more spice, the nation’s top 14 are missing from their respective squads due to the scheduling conflict with World Games. We’ve got the lowdown on each division’s format, top teams, and likely challengers.

Tournament Profile

Dates : Thursday August 14 – Sunday August 17, 2025

: Thursday August 14 – Sunday August 17, 2025 Location : Ivor Dent Sports Park, Edmonton AB

: Ivor Dent Sports Park, Edmonton AB Weather : Cool (16-20° Celsius), mix of sun and clouds

Open Division

Sixteen teams will compete for the Open Division title at CUC 2025. Initially, teams are divided into four pools of four, with the top two teams in each progressing to a power pool that includes byes to quarterfinals for the top three finishers. The bottom team of each top power pool will face the top team from each lower power pool in a prequarter, while the rest of the lower power pool teams fight for placement.

The Favorites

Vancouver Furious George

Top seeded Vancouver Furious George are back at CUCs after their last appearance in 2023 when they succumbed to General Strike in a shocking semifinal loss (their first ever loss in the semifinal at a Canadian Nationals). No doubt this west coast powerhouse is looking to re-assert their dominance this year and earn another gold to add to their current tally of 12 CUC titles. As is the case with several of the top teams however, Furious will have to get to work this weekend without some of their top players, who are in China at the World Games – Malcolm Bryson, Quinn Snider, and Gagan Chatha. Luckily, this Vancouver crew is deep and many players will surely step up to fill those shoes.

Interestingly, Furious George have already faced some great Canadian contenders this year at tournaments south of the border – with varying results. They earned a 12-9 win over Winnipeg General Strike, but fell 12-11 to Montreal Mephisto at PEC West. They also attended SFI-E and took the W with a commanding performance. Add in the addition of World Games alternate and WUC Mixed star Justin Podnar and the continued growth of U24 open stars Nyle Labell and Max Pettenuzzo, and you can see a 13th title coming back to Vancouver. The team has good reps together this year, a wealth of talent and depth, and something to prove – sounds like a recipe for success.

Toronto GOAT

Similar to Furious, Toronto GOAT missed last year’s edition of CUCs and are returning this season on a hunt for a WUCC bid and another gold. Due to losing the Ontario Regionals final, GOAT are not entering the tournament as the top Ontario seed and therefore are ranked third to start despite winning CUCs in 2023 – the last year all the big dogs were in attendance.

But where they start is not nearly as important as where they finish. Toronto GOAT are certainly looking to finish at the top for what would be their 4th gold in a decade. Even missing a big name in Mike MacKenzie for World Games, their roster is still a star-studded list. Luc Comiré, James Lewis, Andrew Carroll, and Keith McRae (just to name a few) should all be problems for the other teams to solve. They’ll need to prove this weekend that their loss at Ontario Regionals was just a hiccup, and that they’re still the top dogs – goats? – in Canada.

The Contenders

Ottawa Phoenix

Speaking of the team who upset Toronto GOAT at Ontario Regionals, Ottawa Phoenix are making their way out west this week to see if they can do it again. Coming in at the two seed thanks to their regional performance, you can’t really say they’re an underdog – but they will have their work cut out for them to topple one of the two perennial favorites in GOAT and Furious. Phoenix are the reigning 2024 CUC champions, having clinched the gold in their backyard last year in a big universe win over Mephisto.

Ottawa has lost some top contributors from their 2024 roster, and won’t have the pleasure of having TC World Games player Marty Gallant on their side this weekend, but they have plenty of guys with talent and drive to give them a chance at a deep run. They have several masters players who recently won Canadian Masters Nationals with Still alongside a slew of Team Canada U20 and U24 players, who have big game experience despite their young age. The win at Ontario Regionals is of particular note as they came back from an 8-4 deficit at half to take the W. Phoenix’s grit, determination, and battle-tested nature can only be seen as great preparation for the journey ahead.

Montreal Mephisto

Last year’s silver medalists were one universe point away from being called national champions. Instead, a short-field turnover – and a drop at that – on double game point gave away their possible victory. This year, Mephisto are hoping for a much different result, and a head-to-head victory over the no.1 seed Furious could help to change that narrative. While Montreal will be without Malik Auger-Semmar, who is competing for Canada at World Games, talent still abounds with Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Raphael Lalonde-Landry coming off a cycle at WUC with the open team and a returning gunslinger in Jakob Brisette. Perhaps their biggest addition, both statistically and figuratively, is Zachary Armstrong. Formerly of Houndd, the ex-varsity volleyball player delivered 47 points – 37 of them goals – at 2024 CUCs, with a goal total 15 higher than the next-best finisher.

An unblemished regionals helps rinse the taste of a less than stellar PEC from their mouths, where they ultimately placed 10th. Mephisto’s strong core from last season including all 11 double-digit scorers is sure to be chomping at the bit to avenge the nightmare story from last season. Their path though includes multiple challengers hoping for an upset in what many have called the Pool of Death, Pool M.

The Challengers

This year’s pool of death features two main challengers in Durham Houndd and Alberta AFC Rumble. A rematch of last year’s fifth-place final awaits both teams as they both look to crash the semifinal party. Taking a whole host of players from now-defunct Toronto PIPE, Houndd hope these new additions, plus a few returning core members like Ryan Poloz and Travis Puckrin, are a key for success. Rumble’s Dave Hochhalter remains one of the statistical anomalies at any nationals he attends, having put up a tournament-best 56 points, with 50 of them (yes you heard that right) being assists last year. Along with the return of Alex Bedard (TC Open) and additions of Tyler Hochhalter and Brad Dawson who played for the TC Mixed Masters team, AFC is set up to blow their no.12 seed out of the water.

Halifax Red Circus, the reigning bronze medalists, have their work cut out for them as they look to continue to erase the memories of a shocking ninth-place finish in 2023. A clean No Borders victory, including wins against multiple teams here at Nationals, should give them hope that their direction does in fact point towards breaking into the crowded semifinals conversation.

Said semifinals conversation cannot be complete without discussing Winnipeg General Strike who finished second in 2023 and first in 2022. Last year, their margins were thin as ever as they fell by just two scores in the semifinal against Phoenix and again in the third-place game to Red Circus. This General Strike team is hoping the return of the likes of Stephen Crew (WUC Open), Gill Binnun, and Matthew Ladyman will help flip the script back in their favor after their absence in 2024.

Women’s Division

Sixteen teams will compete for the Women’s Division at CUC 2025. Initially, teams are divided into four pools of four, with the top two teams in each progressing to a power pool that includes byes to quarterfinals for the top three finishers. The bottom team of each top power pool will face the top team from each lower power pool in a prequarter, while the rest of the lower power pool teams will fight for placement.

The Favorites

Vancouver Traffic

As was the case the last time Vancouver Traffic played CUCs two years ago, the west coast women’s powerhouse is coming in as the top seed. This squad is undoubtedly hoping that this run goes better than last, when they fell 15-13 in the final to Toronto 6ixers on their hometown turf in 2023. Shortly after that silver medal in Surrey though, Traffic got their revenge and beat 6ixers at USAU Club Nationals, the last time these squads faced off.

Traffic will have their usual list of stars in attendance – the ever dominant Catherine Menzies, goal getters Sarah Norton and Sophia Chan, a host of other TC players, and a new crop of young talent sure to add to their depth. The team is a perfect blend of experienced vets and hungry up-and-comers, eager to finally best Toronto on the biggest Canadian stage.

Toronto 6ixers

The other half of the spectacular Canadian women’s rivalry, Toronto 6ixers, are headed out west to chase a fifth Canadian gold, but they’ll be without several of their usual stars. They’ll have to find their way without Britt Dos Santos, their ever-steady general on the field; Sarah Jacobsohn, one of the best receivers in the game; and Molly Wedge, their Great Britain star (though she is Canadian), all of whom are currently in China competing at The World Games.

But this Toronto team is no stranger to the bright lights and certainly have a wealth of talent to draw upon even in the absence of several big names. Alyssa Mason is back after being out with an injury, and Joely Valencerina, formerly of Winnipeg Fusion, has joined the 6ixers which will surely be a boost. Toronto will be looking to prove they’re still the best team in the country even without their full crew, and you’d be hard pressed to root against this determined team.

The Contenders

Quebec Iris

Quebec Iris were also missing from CUCs last year so it’s been some time since we’ve seen them compete on Canadian soil. However, in the last 10 years they have been in the final four times so they know what they need to do to get there and surely are hoping to add another appearance this weekend. Iris come into CUCS with plenty of game experience together, including Fishbowl, Quebec Regionals, PEC-East and Select Flight East. At both USAU tournaments they placed second and had the opportunity to play strong teams so they are battle tested and ready to fight.

In 2023, the last time all the juggernauts were in attendance, Iris finished a respectable third. But this year’s roster is missing some key pieces from that run, including TC World Games player Anouchka Beaudry and World Games alternate Pénélope Robert, who is playing in the mixed division this season. Iris still boast plenty of firepower with the likes of Virginie Côté and Chloé Emond, and have added Lea Morneau, who led the division in stats at CUCs 2024. In the years Traffic and 6ixers have been in attendance, Iris haven’t earned that elusive final berth, but you better believe they’re hoping to make history this year. They’ll have to start their tournament with a challenging pool play match against Ottawa Stella, another team vying to go deep, so they’ll need to hit the ground running in Edmonton.

Ottawa Stella

The reigning champions are headed out west to see if they can two-peat a little further away from home. While they won the gold last year over Halifax Salty, the field was notably weaker, so this year will be a truer test. Ottawa Stella are always in the mix but have yet to overcome the top dogs in the country. The team is a nice mix of veterans and young bucks, so if they can come together and find their groove they very well could make a deep run. Five of their six top stat getters from 2024 are returning this year, plus a whole host of other vets, so Stella are experienced and poised. Having to start the tournament in a pool with Iris means they’ll be tested right out of the gate, which could pay dividends later if they learn the right lessons from that tough opening day match.

The Challengers

Behind the teams above, there are a bunch of teams eager and ready to shake things up and get themselves into the semifinal. Last year’s silver medalists Halifax Salty are back and hoping to go deep again this year. They’ll start in a very challenging pool with three (3!!) other realistic contenders, but if they can make it out of there alive they’ll be tested and ready.

Their pool mates Winnipeg Fusion, Vancouver Drift, and Toronto Tiff’s Team could all turn some heads, too — if they can first get out of this pool-of-death. In particular, a big question mark is Tiff’s Team, new on the scene this year, stacked with talent, but only 16-people deep. With conditions not looking too grueling for this week, perhaps they’ll be able to manage their lack of legs and go from bottom seed to tournament darling.

Tiff’s squad are not the only new team on the scene looking to make waves though; Vancouver Sea Cows are in their first season — but that doesn’t mean they are inexperienced. The team is full of UBC and young TC talent, so they’ll no doubt be keen to prove themselves.

Mixed Division

The mixed division has 20 teams this year, and they will start in pools of five teams each. The top seed from each pool will be granted a bye to quarterfinals, while the second and third finishers from each will have to play crossovers to determine the last four quarter spots. The bottom finishes from each pool will move into placement games. Of note, the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will take place all on one day, with the championship encounter set for a nighttime affair.

Picking a winner this year is particularly difficult in the mixed division with a powerhouse new team on the scene, a perennial favorite gone, and a lot of other teams looking to shake things up. With no clear #1 favorite in the mixed division as defending champions from the last two years are not in attendance, we’ve decided we lump in the top four seeds as both favorites and the contenders.

The Favorites/Challengers

Montreal Odyssée

The Odyssée of old won their only national title in 2013, and in that same year, they went on to finish sixth at the USA Ultimate National Championships. This group is paying homage to the past while hoping to carve out their own identity in 2025, perhaps a golden one at that. The no.1 seed has a ton of star power to count on, including Pénélope Robert, a Team Canada World Games alternate and member of the Team Canada World Ultimate Championships women’s team, and Nyna Prevost, who was an alternate on that world’s team. On the man-matching side, their roster includes Zakarie Massi, who had an impressive 40 points for Laxx last year, and Montreal Royal UFA scoring legends Quentin Bonnaud and Kevin Quinlan, who have 278 and 209 career regular season goals, respectively. Their biggest name on their roster, Anouchka Beaudry, will not be in attendance, having made the World Games team.

The mixed division will be a gauntlet this year, having to play all three bracket games on Saturday. Can a new squad with a larger veteran presence being able to hold through?

Surrey Super Dumplings

If any team needs redemption, it’s this Super Dumplings group, who fell all the way from the no.3 seed to a disastrous 15th-place result in 2024. This year is a new one and one that breeds hope, going undefeated at BC Regionals and benefitting from an injection of former Furious George players like Scott Graham, Justin Pettenuzzo and Jonah Lee-Ash and Red Flag stalwarts like Brayden Gee and Will Vu. With 2024’s second-leading CUCs goal scorer Karie Holst mixed with the second-leading assist getter in Sam Creed, the Dumplings have the recipe for a long bracket run. Never underestimate a team looking for revenge, and Surrey will be sure to come out guns blazing as they try to remedy last year’s fall from grace.

Quebec City Quest

We warned you last year: Quest are ones to watch, and a fifth-place showing after being seeded no.16 will certainly do the trick. This year, like Union, they gained a lot of valuable experience for their young stars as Mia-Catherine Lussier, Marianne Fortier, and David Martel all suited up for the U24 mixed side while Philippe Gagnon wore the Red and White on the open team. Pair this with a returning core, and they may just be the first Quebec team to win Nationals since 2019. A first-place finish at Jazzfest and second-place showing with a loss to the Team Canada World Games team bookends their so far stellar 2025 season. Now with a target firmly on their back, can Quest rise to the occasion?

Toronto Union

Consider last year just a blip on the radar. A eighth-place finish is not indicative of the ceiling this team possess. The year prior in 2023, Union placed second with all the heavy contenders in attendance. A title victory in 2022 seems oh-so far away since that point, but multiple members of that team are back, including 2023 CUC MVP Jordan Ing-Chen. For Kelsi Mallany, Samantha Mok, and Mackinley Szumlanski, a recent silver medal at the U24 championships was a chance to represent Canada for the first time, providing valuable experience as they look to knock off some of the tournament’s favorites. Coming off an undefeated Lehigh Valley Invite where the most team could score against them was seven points, Union look to continue that momentum as they face the pool of death featuring both no.5 Crank and a severely underseeded no.12 Royals.

The Contenders

Much like Union last year, Crank surely disappointed on home soil. Placing seventh after being a top four seed, this battle-tested group is hoping to crack the semifinal this time around and best their fifth-place showing in 2023. Their pool will not be easy as the most dangerous third team in a pool lurks in Royals. With the dissolving of Red Flag, this Richmond group picked up the riches, including Collie Mot (World Games alternate and WUC mixed), Ellen Au-Yeung (WUC Mixed), Rvee Brillantes (2024 Club Mixed Breakout Player of the Year) and U24 mixed players Neo Debroux and Koji Suzuki. If you’re to pick any under-seeded team to make a long run in the bracket, Royals may be your best bet.

Don’t sleep on a team with podium pedigree in Winnipeg PBHG. Ignoring last year’s abnormal seventh-place showing, this Winnipeg outfit placed third in 2023 and won back-to-back silver medals in 2021 and 2022. The combo of Thomas Boyle and Matthew Pagé is a hard one to stop, and with the addition of east coaster Alex Brown at the helm, they are a threat to make it to the semifinal bracket and beyond.

Speaking of semifinals, there are two teams who made spectacular runs in back-to-back years. Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Harfang’s run last season included a thrilling 13-12 victory over Super Dumplings in pool play before falling to Tobe!, in the gold medal match. This was in contrast to their showing the year prior where they placed 16th. Likewise, Fredericton Spawn defied the odds, starting from no.15 to finish all the way at fourth. Will these two teams be able to replicate such heights in 2025 as both teams enter seeded inside the top 10?

Rounding out the contenders are Kamloops Parched, who captured the second spot out of BC after defeating Royals by one in the regional semifinal. With the leading scorer from last year, Duncan Shulz, who had an impressive 54 points, this Kamloops squad is poised to give any team a tough fight.