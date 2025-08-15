USAU Club Bidwatch

With just three weekends of competition before the series, we dive into where the eight strength bids for all three divisions stand going into ESC and what shakeups are on the horizon.

August 15, 2025 by and in News
Emma Williamson of Colorado Kelp goes up for a catch at US Open 2025. Photo: Willliam ‘Brody’ Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Almost in the blink of an eye, the club regular season is winding down with a bang. Major TCT events including Pro-Elite Challenge East and West, Select Flight Invite East and West, and US Open are behind us. Just two major regular season events remain on the calendar, Pro Championships and the Elite-Select Challenge. With Pro Championships occurring the week before sectionals and serving as a warm-up tournament for the highest level of teams who get an auto bid to their respective regional championship, Elite-Select Challenge is the last true opportunity for massive shifts in the bid picture. In this article, we will be previewing each division’s strength bids and the potential for major shifts following ESC.1

San Francisco Nightlock’s Katie Swinnerton releases a backhand at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Women’s Division

  1. Without a prequarters round at ESC this year, teams hoping to control their own destiny and earn a bid will need to finish in the top two teams of their pools. 

USAU Club Bidwatch is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Anna Browne
    Anna Browne

    Anna Browne is a writer for the D-III Women's Division. She has been playing competitive ultimate since 2019, spending her college years at Michigan Tech. Anna is based in Detroit, Michigan where she plays in the Women's Club Division and coaches the Michigan Tech Superior Ma's.

  2. Scott Dunham
    Avatar

    Scott Dunham (also known as @Hallies_Dad) is a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle. He recalls playing a game that resembled ultimate on the Stanford CroMem lawn in the early 80's and took it up again around 2001 after moving to Seattle. These days, he plays pick-up around town and cheers on his daughter's teams (and those of her former teammates).

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "USAU Club Bidwatch"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. How to Watch Ultimate Frisbee at the 2025 World Games
  2. World Games 2025: USA Experiments Defensively in Win Over France
  3. World Games 2025: Semifinal Box Scores & Totals
  4. USAU Club Bidwatch
  5. World Games 2025: Canada’s Offense Continues to Look Best in Class
  6. World Games 2025: France Outgrinds Colombia

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Seven Hills vs. Downpour (U-20 Girls Final)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Superior vs. Forge (U-20 Mixed Final)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

  3. [All-Access] MUFAbots vs Flying Pig (U-20 Boys D2 Final)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

  4. [Showcase] SEPDA vs. smOAK (U-20 Boys Final)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] Superior vs. Wildfire (U-20 Mixed Semifinal)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  2. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  3. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |
  4. 2025 Masters Championships
    Jul 18 - Jul 21 | |
  5. 2025 Pro-Elite Challenge West
    Jul 12 - Jul 13 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • USAU Club Bidwatch
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: World Games Day 3 Rapid Reax & Semis Preview
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: World Games Day 2 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Gigantic Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now