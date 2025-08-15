USAU Club Bidwatch

With just three weekends of competition before the series, we dive into where the eight strength bids for all three divisions stand going into ESC and what shakeups are on the horizon.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Almost in the blink of an eye, the club regular season is winding down with a bang. Major TCT events including Pro-Elite Challenge East and West, Select Flight Invite East and West, and US Open are behind us. Just two major regular season events remain on the calendar, Pro Championships and the Elite-Select Challenge. With Pro Championships occurring the week before sectionals and serving as a warm-up tournament for the highest level of teams who get an auto bid to their respective regional championship, Elite-Select Challenge is the last true opportunity for massive shifts in the bid picture. In this article, we will be previewing each division’s strength bids and the potential for major shifts following ESC.1

Women’s Division