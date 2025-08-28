Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Championship Weekend

Advanced player data from every game from Championship Weekend.

Welcome to Better Box Score Metrics, our analytics column focused primarily on semi-pro statistics and discovering new ways to use data to explore ultimate. It is anchored by EDGE, which we can summarize as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Tobe Decraene began the 2025 campaign in April with an 8-score, 453-yard performance, and then apparently locked in that setting on cruise control, averaging 6.5 scores and 460 yards per game the rest of the way, culminating in Championship Weekend, in which he averaged 9 scores and 448 yards. The Belgian star led Boston in EDGE in both the semifinal (3.38) and final (3.28), helping guide them to the title and picking up CW MVP honors along the way.

Filling out a Championship Weekend Top Line