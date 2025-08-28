Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Championship Weekend

Advanced player data from every game from Championship Weekend.

August 28, 2025 by in Analysis
Boston Glory’s Tannor Johnson-Go goes up for a pressured catch during the 2025 UFA Championship final. Photo: Daniel Cohen – UFA

Welcome to Better Box Score Metrics, our analytics column focused primarily on semi-pro statistics and discovering new ways to use data to explore ultimate. It is anchored by EDGE, which we can summarize as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Tobe Decraene began the 2025 campaign in April with an 8-score, 453-yard performance, and then apparently locked in that setting on cruise control, averaging 6.5 scores and 460 yards per game the rest of the way, culminating in Championship Weekend, in which he averaged 9 scores and 448 yards. The Belgian star led Boston in EDGE in both the semifinal (3.38) and final (3.28), helping guide them to the title and picking up CW MVP honors along the way.

Filling out a Championship Weekend Top Line

Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Championship Weekend is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Paul Würtztack
    Paul Würtztack

    Paul Würtztack is an Ultiworld analyst.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Championship Weekend"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Championship Weekend
  2. Huckin’ Eh: CUC Grand Masters Recap
  3. Youth Club Championships 2025: SmOAK Reach the Mountaintop (Boys Div. Final Recap)
  4. Youth Club Championships 2025: Minnesota Reigns Superior (Mixed Div. Recap)
  5. Youth Club Championships 2025: Seven Hills Peaks (Girls Div. Recap)

Recent Videos

  1. Women’s Final

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  2. Women’s 3rd Place Final

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  3. Men’s Final

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  4. Toro vs. Disco Club (Mixed Final)

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  5. Sockeye vs. Sub Zero (Men’s Semifinal)

    Aug 17, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  2. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  3. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  4. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |
  5. 2025 Masters Championships
    Jul 18 - Jul 21 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Inside The Circle: Jeff Spring Continued
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Championship Weekend
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Early Uni Series Predictions
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: CUC Grand Masters Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now