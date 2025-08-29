Sean speaks to France's Gaël Ancelin about winning bronze!
August 29, 2025 by Sean Colfer in Podcast
A packed show today as Sean is joined by World Games bronze medallist Gaël Ancelin to discuss the tournament, the build up and his career with France Mixed. Then Sean is joined by Benjy Rees to go through the possibilities at UK nationals this weekend as teams look to qualify for WUCC next year in Limerick. We’ll have more recap on World Games next week, as well as a review of UK nationals!
EuroZone: World Games Recap, UK Nationals Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Follow Eurozone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram