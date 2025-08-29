EuroZone: World Games Recap, UK Nationals Preview

Sean speaks to France's Gaël Ancelin about winning bronze!

August 29, 2025 by in Podcast

A packed show today as Sean is joined by World Games bronze medallist Gaël Ancelin to discuss the tournament, the build up and his career with France Mixed. Then Sean is joined by Benjy Rees to go through the possibilities at UK nationals this weekend as teams look to qualify for WUCC next year in Limerick. We’ll have more recap on World Games next week, as well as a review of UK nationals!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

