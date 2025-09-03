Pro Championships 2025: Pro Champs Wrap Up (Mixed Div. Day Three Recap)

Emptying the notebook after a consequential weekend.

September 3, 2025 by in Recap
Ann Arbor Hybrid and Boston Slow at Pro Championships 2025. Photo: Hugo Sowder

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

With Pro Champs in the books, the regular season is finished and the Series begins. #1 Ann Arbor Hybrid won every game this weekend and will enter Nationals1 as the favorite to win a second straight title. You can read more about their dominant weekend in my final recap. While that game was exciting,2 every game at this tournament had a meaningful impact on somebody’s season, and the bid picture to Nationals came down to the very last game.

Bid Drama

While Ultiworld streamed the final, the real exciting games were happening at the back of the complex on the consolation fields where #8 Boston Sprocket and #12 Huntsville Space Force were fighting for their strength bids.

  1. Ok, fine, will enter Great Lakes Regionals. 

  2. you can stream it and more in our video library 

Pro Championships 2025: Pro Champs Wrap Up (Mixed Div. Day Three Recap) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Chicago to experience real seasons and eat deep dish pizza. You can reach Alex through e-mail ([email protected]) or Twitter (@arubes14).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Pro Championships 2025: Pro Champs Wrap Up (Mixed Div. Day Three Recap)"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Pro Championships 2025: Pro Champs Wrap Up (Mixed Div. Day Three Recap)
  2. Pro Championships 2025: Plugged In. (Mixed Div. Final Recap)
  3. Deep Look LIVE: Pro Champs Recap, Club Nationals Bid Allocations
  4. Pro Championships 2025: Quarterly Performance Reviews (Mixed Div. Day Two Recap)
  5. Pro Championships 2025: Machine and Revolver, a Character Study (Men’s Div. Day Two Recap)

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Fury vs. Riot (Women’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Hybrid vs. Slow (Mixed Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  3. [Showcase] Revolver vs. Machine (Men’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  4. [All-Access] BFG vs. Slow (Mixed Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] PoNY vs. Machine (Men’s Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  2. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  3. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  4. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  5. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Pro Championships 2025: Pro Champs Wrap Up (Mixed Div. Day Three Recap)
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: Pro Champs Recap, Club Nationals Bid Allocations
    podcast with bonus segment
  • [Showcase] Fury vs. Riot (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Pro Championships 2025: Quarterly Performance Reviews (Mixed Div. Day Two Recap)
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now