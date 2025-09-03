Pro Championships 2025: Pro Champs Wrap Up (Mixed Div. Day Three Recap)

Emptying the notebook after a consequential weekend.

With Pro Champs in the books, the regular season is finished and the Series begins. #1 Ann Arbor Hybrid won every game this weekend and will enter Nationals1 as the favorite to win a second straight title. You can read more about their dominant weekend in my final recap. While that game was exciting,2 every game at this tournament had a meaningful impact on somebody’s season, and the bid picture to Nationals came down to the very last game.

Bid Drama

While Ultiworld streamed the final, the real exciting games were happening at the back of the complex on the consolation fields where #8 Boston Sprocket and #12 Huntsville Space Force were fighting for their strength bids.