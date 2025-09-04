USAU Releases Final Club Bid Allocation, Late Change Shifts Mixed Div. Bid

In USA Ultimate's final end of regular season rankings, an incredibly narrow race in the mixed division was decided, and all three divisions got their final bid counts.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

USAU has released its final rankings for Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed club teams, determining Nationals bids for each region.

Both San Francisco Revolver and Fury earned the top spots for the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively, while reigning champions Ann Arbor Hybrid finished above the rest among the mixed division. Much of the surprise lies at the bottom of mixed rankings, after USAU was forced to update its incomplete results, shifting a bid in what was already an extremely tight race at the cutoff line.

Mixed Division

USAU originally released their end of season rankings with Sacramento Tower making the cut, outranking Space Force by less than a whole point. After their system was found to be missing one game, it was updated, and the results went in favor of Space Force instead.

The omitted game was from the US Open semifinal between Drag’n Thrust and Austin Disco Club, where Austin won by one point. Tower had played Drag’n Thrust twice but hadn’t played Austin Disco Club, and that infinitesimally small difference ended up giving the Southeast its third bid and holding the Southwest to two.

In Pro Championships bracket play, Hybrid bested their opponent by six, nine and six. This roster remains the favorites with a bullet. Many had their eyes glued to Pro Champs consolation results, where Sprocket and Space Force’s results could meaningfully swing the last bid. Sprocket fell right to the brink with five consecutive losses, into the mix with aforementioned Tower and Space Force, but emerged in the green when all was said and done, while Space Force’s universe point win over Sprocket in pool play may have been their saving grace.

Men’s Division

Revolver held on to its top rank despite stiff competition at Pro Champs, coming back from down 14-12 to Truck Stop in bracket play this past weekend. They went on to beat DiG and Machine to win the last TCT event of the regular season.

Rhino Slam! remain a threat down the board, soon returning three of their best players to club competition after a stint away at World Games. GOAT are in position to represent the Great Lakes in their first year in the region while Ottawa Phoenix, bolstered by early season wins over RDU and a shorthanded Johnny Bravo, held onto a third bid for the Northeast.

Women’s Division

Fury remain undefeated on the season after a pretty dominant run through Pro Championships. They maintain a tight hold on the top spot backed by one of the strongest defenses in the nation.

Toronto 6ixers sit in the top spot for the Great Lakes bid in their first season in the region after the redraw last year. Minneapolis Pop (not pictured above) earned the final spot despite being ranked at 20 due to the automatic North Central bid. Notably, several top teams have been limited by incomplete rosters. Brute Squad, Scandal, Molly Brown, and Phoenix might all outperform their rankings — and upset some Nationals pools — with more complete lineups.