World Games 2025: Team USA in Four Charts

How Team USA's strategy of "every-other" lines stacked up against the other World Games squads, by the numbers

September 9, 2025 by in Analysis
Team USA’s Kami Groom (left) cheers with teammate Claire Chastain at the 2025 World Games. Photo: Michelle Lim –Kreatif Minds – https://kreatifminds.studio

Ultiworld’s World Games 2025 coverage is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season. The World Games is operated by the International World Games Association in collaboration with the World Flying Disc Federation.

The United States went 5-0 to take gold at the 2025 World Games, winning on universe point against Canada in the final after also defeating Germany on universe point to win their pool.

For some, this summary is an indictment of U.S. tactics and execution—no game should have been this close. For others, considering the variance jacked-up by short rosters and short games, it’s a vindication. Even if one assumed China had a zero percent chance of winning against Team USA, to assume the U.S. should go 4-0 against Canada, France, Germany, and Japan is to assume a per-game win probability of 84 percent (and higher still to win by at least two), which is pretty high given Team USA lost to half of those teams over the past three years (including beach).

As our contribution to the “indictment” or “vindication” debate, let’s look at the most prominent tactical decision of Team USA: to use “every other” lines rather than defined O-lines and D-lines. We’ll call it Matty’s Bet for Team USA head coach Matty Tsang, and the bet is that the benefits of limiting the number of times players have to play consecutive points outweigh the benefits of accentuating the offensive or defensive skills of certain players.1

To start, we’ll look at how many other teams took that bet, by looking at the distribution of line participation for each team (Figure 1).

 

Figure 1. Effective number of O-line and D-line players (ENP) for each team, based on the distribution of those playing O-line and D-line points. ENP is a form of the Herfindahl–Hirschman Index (HHI) used in economics to assess market concentration.

 

For a dynamic view of how strictly teams kept their O- and D-lines, we’re going to draw on the Herfindahl–Hirschman Index (HHI), a metric originally designed to assess market concentration (and used by anti-trust regulators to assess mergers), but which can be applied to sports to evaluate, for example, competitive balance within leagues or whether participation or production is dominated by a few players.2 While HHI values range from 0 (highly competitive, with many participants) to 1 (monopoly), we can translate HHI into a more recognizable “effective number of players” by dividing 1 by the HHI. We interpret ENP as the number of equally contributing players it would take to reach the same level of observed concentration.

From Figure 1, starting with the O-line, we can see that China was the only other team taking the Matty Bet. Indeed, because Team USA kept Raphy Hayes on O-line, China’s ENP value was actually higher. Every other team essentially kept strict O-lines, adjusting for majority WMP and MMP lines.

  1. Resting between each point is likely to confer an aerobic and anaerobic advantage compared to playing successive points, particularly in the extreme heat of Chengdu; the question is always “how much” given that a majority of recovery in the first several minutes after intensive effort appears to occur in the first minute, before the next pull. In a team-sport setting, hockey is arguably the closest analogue to substitution patterns in ultimate, and research there shows that players typically skate 30–80 seconds per shift followed by 4–5 minutes of rest, and that double-shifting with shorter recovery reduces skating speed and power output (Vigh-Larsen et al., 2022). 

  2. The HHI is calculated by squaring the share of a given metric for each player on the team and then summing the resulting numbers. 

World Games 2025: Team USA in Four Charts is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Paul Würtztack
    Paul Würtztack

    Paul Würtztack is an Ultiworld analyst.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "World Games 2025: Team USA in Four Charts"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Club Sectionals 2025 Roundup
  2. World Games 2025: Team USA in Four Charts
  3. World Games 2025: Ranking the Top 25 Players
  4. Mailbag: Raphy on Team Germany, Hammers, Replay Review
  5. Deep Look LIVE: Club Sectionals; In or Out

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Fury vs. Riot (Women’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Hybrid vs. Slow (Mixed Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  3. [Showcase] Revolver vs. Machine (Men’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  4. [All-Access] BFG vs. Slow (Mixed Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] PoNY vs. Machine (Men’s Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  2. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  3. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  4. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  5. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • World Games 2025: Team USA in Four Charts
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: Top 25 World Games Players
    Subscriber podcast
  • World Games 2025: Ranking the Top 25 Players
    Subscriber article
  • Mailbag: Raphy on Team Germany, Hammers, Replay Review
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now