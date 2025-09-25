EuroZone: EUCF Preview – Mixed and Open Divisions!

Chatting EUCF Mixed and Open!

Sean is joined again by Stef to discuss the other two divisions playing out in Wroclaw – the Mixed and Open divisions. Mixed features a big new contender as the top overall seed, Mosquitos, have never actually reached the semis before. Who else is gunning for Deep Space’s title? Meanwhile in Open, Sean avoids answering any straight questions and lets Stef make all the picks. Who are the teams to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

