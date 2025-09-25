EuroZone: EUCF Preview – Women’s Division!

Sean is joined by Stef Rappazzo to go through the women’s division at EUCF this season! The division is as talented as ever with several teams in with a chance of reaching semi-finals. Some teams are missing players, others are coming off big results and some have things to prove after disappointments in recent months. Stef and Sean make their picks and discuss who might come away with the trophy in Poland this weekend!

