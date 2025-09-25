EuroZone: EUCF Preview – Women’s Division!

Chatting EUCF Women's!

September 25, 2025 by in Podcast

Sean is joined by Stef Rappazzo to go through the women’s division at EUCF this season! The division is as talented as ever with several teams in with a chance of reaching semi-finals. Some teams are missing players, others are coming off big results and some have things to prove after disappointments in recent months. Stef and Sean make their picks and discuss who might come away with the trophy in Poland this weekend!

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

