Better Box Score Metrics: Examining the UFA Awards

We've got snubs!

Welcome to Better Box Score Metrics, our analytics column focused primarily on semi-pro statistics and discovering new ways to use data to explore ultimate. It is anchored by EDGE, which we can summarize as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

It’s not like the UFA announced their 2025 awards so quickly that I didn’t have a chance to weigh in beforehand, but I didn’t, so this year’s UFA wrap-up edition must inevitably feature everyone’s favorite ritual of misplaced indignation and delivered justice: the snubs. I have a few.

A Worthy MVP?