Making Fantasy picks for the 2025 Club Championships!
October 20, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast
Episode 572: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor break down everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Club Championships!
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Monday, October 20th, at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Preview!
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Enter to Play #TheGame!
Play the Beat Charlie Challenge!
Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for Live reactions to Club Nationals coming this week!
Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Preview! is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!