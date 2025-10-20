Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Preview!

Making Fantasy picks for the 2025 Club Championships!

Episode 572: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor break down everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Club Championships!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Monday, October 20th, at 12:00 PM Eastern!

