Club Championships 2025: Staff Picks

The Ultiworld staff has their picks in for each division's semifinalists and winners!
October 23, 2025 by Ultiworld in Preview
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
Our staff have been watching the tape, talking to the players, and stalking the sidelines. Here is who the folks at Ultiworld think will make runs in the bracket in San Diego, CA.
Men’s Division Picks
Champion Picks
Revolver: 8
Rhino Slam!: 5
Machine: 4
PoNY: 1
Truck Stop: 1
DiG: 1
Semifinalist Picks
Revolver: 17
Machine: 17
Rhino Slam!: 16
Truck Stop: 7
DiG: 8
PoNY: 7
Ring of Fire: 4
Sockeye: 1
Sub Zero: 1
Women’s Division Picks
Champion Picks
Fury: 11
Brute Squad: 3
Scandal: 3
Riot: 2
Phoenix 1
Semifinalist Picks
Fury: 20
Brute Squad: 20
Scandal: 14
Riot: 11
Phoenix: 8
BENT: 5
Molly Brown: 2
Mixed Division Picks
Champion Picks
Hybrid: 11
Toro: 3
XIST: 3
Tower: 1
Drag’n Thrust: 1
shame.: 1
Semifinalist Picks
Hybrid: 18
XIST: 12
Slow: 10
Toro: 10
shame.: 8
Disco Club: 8
Drag’n Thrust: 8
Sprocket: 3
Tower: 2