Club Championships 2025: Staff Picks

The Ultiworld staff has their picks in for each division's semifinalists and winners!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Our staff have been watching the tape, talking to the players, and stalking the sidelines. Here is who the folks at Ultiworld think will make runs in the bracket in San Diego, CA.

Men’s Division Picks

Champion Picks

Revolver: 8

Rhino Slam!: 5

Machine: 4

PoNY: 1

Truck Stop: 1

DiG: 1

Semifinalist Picks

Revolver: 17

Machine: 17

Rhino Slam!: 16

Truck Stop: 7

DiG: 8

PoNY: 7

Ring of Fire: 4

Sockeye: 1

Sub Zero: 1

Women’s Division Picks

Champion Picks

Fury: 11

Brute Squad: 3

Scandal: 3

Riot: 2

Phoenix 1

Semifinalist Picks

Fury: 20

Brute Squad: 20

Scandal: 14

Riot: 11

Phoenix: 8

BENT: 5

Molly Brown: 2

Mixed Division Picks

Champion Picks

Hybrid: 11

Toro: 3

XIST: 3

Tower: 1

Drag’n Thrust: 1

shame.: 1

Semifinalist Picks

Hybrid: 18

XIST: 12

Slow: 10

Toro: 10

shame.: 8

Disco Club: 8

Drag’n Thrust: 8

Sprocket: 3

Tower: 2