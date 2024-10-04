Austin Doublewide 2024 Roster

Austin Doublewide’s Jackson Potts at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Brian Canniff – UltiPhotos.com

The loss of some key vets has made for a new-looking Doublewide club, but they’ve maintained their status a highly competitive group on the national scene.

Here is the 2024 roster.

Aaron Barcio
Alec Wilson Holliday
Chase Cunningham
Duncan Fitzgerald
Emmanuel Bilolo
Evan Swiatek
Gavin Babbitt
Hayden Stone
Jackson Potts
Jacob Kaplan
Jacob Radack
Jake Worthington
Jason Hustad
John (Jack) Dowling
Kade Morris
Kolbe Bauer
Mason Zetsch
Matt Chambers
Matthew Armour
Noah Powell
Owen Smith
Saaketh Palchuru
Samuel Morrall
Taylor Masterson
Timothy Mosher
Xavier Fuzat

Additions

Departures

Abe Coffin
Chris Cassella
Elliott Moore
Jake Sames
Joey Wylie
Kaplan Maurer
Kevin Richardson
Mark Evans
Michael Matthis
Noah Chambers
Oliver Fay
Reese Bowman
Sam Murphy
Zach Slayton

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld.

