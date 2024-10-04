Austin Doublewide 2024 Roster

The loss of some key vets has made for a new-looking Doublewide club, but they’ve maintained their status a highly competitive group on the national scene.

Here is the 2024 roster.

Aaron Barcio

Alec Wilson Holliday

Chase Cunningham

Duncan Fitzgerald

Emmanuel Bilolo

Evan Swiatek

Gavin Babbitt

Hayden Stone

Jackson Potts

Jacob Kaplan

Jacob Radack

Jake Worthington

Jason Hustad

John (Jack) Dowling

Kade Morris

Kolbe Bauer

Mason Zetsch

Matt Chambers

Matthew Armour

Noah Powell

Owen Smith

Saaketh Palchuru

Samuel Morrall

Taylor Masterson

Timothy Mosher

Xavier Fuzat

Additions

Departures

Abe Coffin

Chris Cassella

Elliott Moore

Jake Sames

Joey Wylie

Kaplan Maurer

Kevin Richardson

Mark Evans

Michael Matthis

Noah Chambers

Oliver Fay

Reese Bowman

Sam Murphy

Zach Slayton