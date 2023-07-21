Boston Slow 2023 Roster

July 21, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Slow has been one of the division’s most consistent National presences. With a number of vets coming back after time away, perhaps they can get back to quarters or beyond for the first time since 2017.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Alex Trahey
Amber Sinicrope
Amy Stoddard
Ben Field
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Chloe Rowse
Davis Whitehead
Dory Ziperstein
Edward Tu
Elana Schwam
Emma Palacio
Erin Rea
Frederick Brasz
Hannah Baranes
Hannah Henkin
Jon Cox
Judah Newman
Kelsey Devlin
Langston Lee
Olivia Hampton
Peter Prial
Ryan Cardinal
Ryan Turner
Ryan Woodhouse
Sarah Jeung
Zach Wolfe
Regular Season Players
Caroline Collis (returning)
Lucas Lytel
Practice Players
Ari Felcan
Dylan Frank
Jenny Wang
Nilos Makino
Ram Sundaram
Sydney Curran
Coaches: Court Verhaalen, Marshall Goff, Sophia Herscu
Additions
Ben Field
Caitlin Fitzgerald (returning)
Edward Tu
Elana Schwam
Emma Palacio (returning)
Erin Rea (returning)
Frederick Brasz
Hannah Baranes (returning)
Hannah Henkin
Judah Newman
Sarah Jeung
Departures
Dylan Frank (practice player)
Elliott Rosenberg
Emilia Scheemaker
Gigi Downey
Hunter Lang
Jake Taylor
Jenny Wang (practice player)
Jon Hirschberger
Lexi Zalk
Mandy Lobel
Rita Feder