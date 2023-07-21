Boston Slow 2023 Roster

July 21, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Boston Slow's Olivia Hampton gets a block on double game point against Boston Sprocket. Photo: Burt Granofsky -- UltiPhotos.com
Boston Slow’s Olivia Hampton gets a block on double game point against Boston Sprocket. Photo: Burt Granofsky — UltiPhotos.com

Slow has been one of the division’s most consistent National presences. With a number of vets coming back after time away, perhaps they can get back to quarters or beyond for the first time since 2017.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Alex Trahey
Amber Sinicrope
Amy Stoddard
Ben Field
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Chloe Rowse
Davis Whitehead
Dory Ziperstein
Edward Tu
Elana Schwam
Emma Palacio
Erin Rea
Frederick Brasz
Hannah Baranes
Hannah Henkin
Jon Cox
Judah Newman
Kelsey Devlin
Langston Lee
Olivia Hampton
Peter Prial
Ryan Cardinal
Ryan Turner
Ryan Woodhouse
Sarah Jeung
Zach Wolfe

Regular Season Players
Caroline Collis (returning)
Lucas Lytel

Practice Players
Ari Felcan
Dylan Frank
Jenny Wang
Nilos Makino
Ram Sundaram
Sydney Curran

Coaches: Court Verhaalen, Marshall Goff, Sophia Herscu

Additions
Ben Field
Caitlin Fitzgerald (returning)
Edward Tu
Elana Schwam
Emma Palacio (returning)
Erin Rea (returning)
Frederick Brasz
Hannah Baranes (returning)
Hannah Henkin
Judah Newman
Sarah Jeung

Departures
Dylan Frank (practice player)
Elliott Rosenberg
Emilia Scheemaker
Gigi Downey
Hunter Lang
Jake Taylor
Jenny Wang (practice player)
Jon Hirschberger
Lexi Zalk
Mandy Lobel
Rita Feder

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Boston Slow 2023 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Club Practice Players
    Subscriber podcast
  • Sockeye vs. Revolver (Men’s Crossover)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Mallard vs. Condors (Men’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Flipside vs. Traffic (Women’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter