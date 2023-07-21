Boston Slow 2023 Roster

Slow has been one of the division’s most consistent National presences. With a number of vets coming back after time away, perhaps they can get back to quarters or beyond for the first time since 2017.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Alex Trahey

Amber Sinicrope

Amy Stoddard

Ben Field

Caitlin Fitzgerald

Chloe Rowse

Davis Whitehead

Dory Ziperstein

Edward Tu

Elana Schwam

Emma Palacio

Erin Rea

Frederick Brasz

Hannah Baranes

Hannah Henkin

Jon Cox

Judah Newman

Kelsey Devlin

Langston Lee

Olivia Hampton

Peter Prial

Ryan Cardinal

Ryan Turner

Ryan Woodhouse

Sarah Jeung

Zach Wolfe

Regular Season Players

Caroline Collis (returning)

Lucas Lytel

Practice Players

Ari Felcan

Dylan Frank

Jenny Wang

Nilos Makino

Ram Sundaram

Sydney Curran

Coaches: Court Verhaalen, Marshall Goff, Sophia Herscu

Departures

Dylan Frank (practice player)

Elliott Rosenberg

Emilia Scheemaker

Gigi Downey

Hunter Lang

Jake Taylor

Jenny Wang (practice player)

Jon Hirschberger

Lexi Zalk

Mandy Lobel

Rita Feder