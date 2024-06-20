Boston Slow 2024 Roster

Slow was really close to a potentially deep bracket run last season. They can build on that for another strong season.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Alex “Bubbles” Kapiamba

Alex Trahey

Amber Sinicrope

Amy Stoddard

Anna MacNaughton

Caitlin Fitzgerald

Caroline Collis

Chloë Rowse

David Friedman

Davis Whitehead

Devin Allard-Neptune

Dory Ziperstein

Edward Tu

Elana Schwam

Emma Palacio

Erin Rea

Hannah Baranes

Hannah Henkin

Jac Carreiro

Jaelee Cruz

Jon Cox

Langston Lee

Louis Douville Beaudoin

Olivia Hampton

Peter Prial

Piers MacNaughton

Ram Sundaram

Ryan Cardinal

Ryan Turner

Ryan Woodhouse

Sarah Jeung

Topher Davis

Yuge Xiao

Coaches: Court Verhaalen, Marshall Goff, Sophia Herscu

Additions

Piers MacNaughton (Returning)

Ram Sundaram (from Practice Player)

Departures

Ben Field

Frederick Brasz

Judah Newman

Kelsey Devlin

Zach Wolfe