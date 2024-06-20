Boston Slow 2024 Roster

Boston Slow’s Amber Sinicrope with a signature backhand at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Slow was really close to a potentially deep bracket run last season. They can build on that for another strong season.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Alex “Bubbles” Kapiamba
Alex Trahey
Amber Sinicrope
Amy Stoddard
Anna MacNaughton
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Caroline Collis
Chloë Rowse
David Friedman
Davis Whitehead
Devin Allard-Neptune
Dory Ziperstein
Edward Tu
Elana Schwam
Emma Palacio
Erin Rea
Hannah Baranes
Hannah Henkin
Jac Carreiro
Jaelee Cruz
Jon Cox
Langston Lee
Louis Douville Beaudoin
Olivia Hampton
Peter Prial
Piers MacNaughton
Ram Sundaram
Ryan Cardinal
Ryan Turner
Ryan Woodhouse
Sarah Jeung
Topher Davis
Yuge Xiao

Coaches: Court Verhaalen, Marshall Goff, Sophia Herscu

Additions
Departures
Ben Field
Frederick Brasz
Judah Newman
Kelsey Devlin
Zach Wolfe

