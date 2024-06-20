Boston Sprocket 2024 Roster

It was only two years that Sprocket was a new team on the Boston scene, but they’ve been steadily making themselves a presence in the National landscape.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Alexander Donadio

Amanda Giles

Andrew Pillsbury

Annie Shriver

Caitlin Johnson-Go

Felipe Delgado

Gene Buonaccorsi

Hazel Ostrowski

Ivan Tran

Jean Huang

Kayla Huddell

Leo Blooston

Liv Player

Makk

Michael Shriver

Montana Roberts

Phillip Joyce

Ryan Flamberg

Shirlee Wohl

Tannor Johnson-Go

Tess Johnson

Wilhelmina Graff

Yiğit Demiralp

Zach Singer

Coaches: Cody McInnis, Kate Patterson, Lizzie Jones, Tom Matthews

Additions

Departures

Bretton Tan

Brit DeRoehn

Clara Stewart

Lily Huang

Nicki Chan

Pat Barron

Rocco Linehan

Practice Players

Ari Felcan

Ashley Schlinger

Emma Lowenstein

Jack Kwon

Sara Rudolph (Returning)

Taylor Hanson

Tsuki Hoshijima