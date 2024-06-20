Boston Sprocket 2024 Roster

June 20, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
It was only two years that Sprocket was a new team on the Boston scene, but they’ve been steadily making themselves a presence in the National landscape.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Alexander Donadio
Amanda Giles
Andrew Pillsbury
Annie Shriver
Caitlin Johnson-Go
Felipe Delgado
Gene Buonaccorsi
Hazel Ostrowski
Ivan Tran
Jean Huang
Kayla Huddell
Leo Blooston
Liv Player
Makk
Michael Shriver
Montana Roberts
Phillip Joyce
Ryan Flamberg
Shirlee Wohl
Tannor Johnson-Go
Tess Johnson
Wilhelmina Graff
Yiğit Demiralp
Zach Singer
Coaches: Cody McInnis, Kate Patterson, Lizzie Jones, Tom Matthews
Additions
Alexander Donadio
Annie Shriver
Gene Buonaccorsi
Hazel Ostrowski
Phillip Joyce
Shirlee Wohl
Departures
Bretton Tan
Brit DeRoehn
Clara Stewart
Lily Huang
Nicki Chan
Pat Barron
Rocco Linehan
Practice Players
Ari Felcan
Ashley Schlinger
Emma Lowenstein
Jack Kwon
Sara Rudolph (Returning)
Taylor Hanson
Tsuki Hoshijima