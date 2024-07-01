Chicago Machine 2024 Roster

Chicago Machine’s Andrew Sjogren makes the game-winning block in the 2023 Club Championship semifinal. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com0

Chicago Machine made an impressive run to the national final in 2023, taking down the reigning champs on universe point in one of the most exciting games of the tournament. While they came up short in the final, their ceiling might be even higher in 2024 with superstar additions like Europe’s top male-matching player in 2024, Daan de Marrée.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Andrew Sjogren
Ben Preiss
Daan de Marrée
Henry Goldenberg
Jace Bruner
Jack Shanahan
Jake Steslicki
Jeff Gao
Joe White
John Lithio
Johnny Bansfield
Keegan North
Kyle Rutledge
Luke Brennan
Malik Auger-Semmar
Nate Goff
Paul Arters
Pawel Janas
Raymond Lu
Tim Schoch
Victor Luo
Walden Heiwa Nelson
Walt Jansen
William Wettengel
Wilson Matthews
Xavier Payne

Practice Players

Anthony Gutowsky
Cullen Baker
Dylan Nice
Eli Artemakis

Coaches

Alex Champe
James Highsmith

Additions

Daan de Marrée
John Lithio
Walt Jansen (returning from 2022)
William Wettengel
Wilson Matthews

Departures

Asher Lantz
Connor McHale
Jesse Johnson
Jordan Kerr
Eli Artemakis (from roster to practice player)

