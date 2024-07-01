Chicago Machine 2024 Roster

Chicago Machine made an impressive run to the national final in 2023, taking down the reigning champs on universe point in one of the most exciting games of the tournament. While they came up short in the final, their ceiling might be even higher in 2024 with superstar additions like Europe’s top male-matching player in 2024, Daan de Marrée.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Andrew Sjogren

Ben Preiss

Daan de Marrée

Henry Goldenberg

Jace Bruner

Jack Shanahan

Jake Steslicki

Jeff Gao

Joe White

John Lithio

Johnny Bansfield

Keegan North

Kyle Rutledge

Luke Brennan

Malik Auger-Semmar

Nate Goff

Paul Arters

Pawel Janas

Raymond Lu

Tim Schoch

Victor Luo

Walden Heiwa Nelson

Walt Jansen

William Wettengel

Wilson Matthews

Xavier Payne

Practice Players

Anthony Gutowsky

Cullen Baker

Dylan Nice

Eli Artemakis

Coaches

Alex Champe

James Highsmith

Additions

Daan de Marrée

John Lithio

Walt Jansen (returning from 2022)

William Wettengel

Wilson Matthews

Departures

Asher Lantz

Connor McHale

Jesse Johnson

Jordan Kerr

Eli Artemakis (from roster to practice player)