Chicago Nemesis 2024 Roster

October 14, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Nemesis has reached the bracket in each of the past four Nationals, but have just one quarterfinal appearance. This year’s group will hope to add to their program’s illustrious history.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Abby Shure
Anna Stubbs
Anna Thorn
Caitlin Duffner
Catherine Chen
Claire Schmitt
Connie Chan
Dana Demmert
Eileen Duffner
Grace Feehan
Hannah Cheng
Hindeke Tewodros
Jacqueline Jarik
Jade Hostein
Jennifer Corcoran
Kendra Griesman
Kylie Chesner
Lina Montenegro
Madison Lang
Sara Gnolek
Sarah Helding
Sarah Kim
Shirley Saunders
Steph Rupp
Syd Stelzer
Coaches: Dan O’Connor, Christina Sur
Additions
Cat Chen
Grace Feehan (from Practice Player)
Jade Hostein
Jenni Corcoran (Returning)
Kendra Griesman
Kylie Chesner
Madison Lang
Shirley Saunders
Syd Stelzer
Departures
Alex Hu
Caitlyn Tien
Casey Skapek
Cassie Brown
Christina Sur
Madison Moore
Sabina Hartnett
Sammi Wong
Sarah Lipscomb
Practice Players
Becca Napoli
Elena Dansdill
Lily LeDonne
Marie Zaragoza
Rhea Joshi