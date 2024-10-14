Chicago Nemesis 2024 Roster

Nemesis has reached the bracket in each of the past four Nationals, but have just one quarterfinal appearance. This year’s group will hope to add to their program’s illustrious history.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Abby Shure

Anna Stubbs

Anna Thorn

Caitlin Duffner

Catherine Chen

Claire Schmitt

Connie Chan

Dana Demmert

Eileen Duffner

Grace Feehan

Hannah Cheng

Hindeke Tewodros

Jacqueline Jarik

Jade Hostein

Jennifer Corcoran

Kendra Griesman

Kylie Chesner

Lina Montenegro

Madison Lang

Sara Gnolek

Sarah Helding

Sarah Kim

Shirley Saunders

Steph Rupp

Syd Stelzer

Coaches: Dan O’Connor, Christina Sur

Additions

Cat Chen

Grace Feehan (from Practice Player)

Jade Hostein

Jenni Corcoran (Returning)

Kendra Griesman

Kylie Chesner

Madison Lang

Shirley Saunders

Syd Stelzer

Departures



Alex Hu

Caitlyn Tien

Casey Skapek

Cassie Brown

Christina Sur

Madison Moore

Sabina Hartnett

Sammi Wong

Sarah Lipscomb

Practice Players

Becca Napoli

Elena Dansdill

Lily LeDonne

Marie Zaragoza

Rhea Joshi