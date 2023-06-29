Cleveland Crocs 2023 Roster

June 29, 2023 by Keith Raynor in Livewire with 0 comments
Crocs finished as the Top Select team from the Great Lakes and have eyes on the regional title this season.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
AJ Uthe
Anil Driehuys (Manager)
Axel Agami Contreras
Charlie Vukovic
Chelsea Zhu
Dave Picone
Delaney Marsalek
EZ
Eliot Alexander
Graham Cunningham
Griffin Binkley
Iris Javersak
Jon Grgat
Jonathan Mast
Kunwoo Shin
Lexie Thomas
Libby Lehman
Maddie Pletzke
Max Devine
Meghan Drews
Michael O’Brien
Mitch Cihon
Rachel Graber
Rachel Mast
Riley Dickson
Sion Agami
Zac Byrnes
Donny McCarthy (Manager)
Additions
Axel Agami Contreras
Delaney Marsalek
Graham Cunningham
Jonathan Mast
Kunwoo Shin
Michael O’Brien
Donny McCarthy (Manager)
Departures
Chris Graber
Dan Urbanek (Practice Player)
Kat Hoffman (Practice Player)
Ozzie Velez (Practice Player)
Sophia Vaccaro
Practice Players
TJ Kalvas
Amy Melena
Ashley Mitchell
Ben Fuguet
Brad Kotecki
Cole Osborn
Dan Urbanek
Daniel Estrin
Dutch Kirkman
Jacob Hooks
Jake Bultman
Kat Hoffman
Kevin Nicholl
Marshall Wildman
Milo Korman
Ozzie Velez