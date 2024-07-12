Denver Johnny Bravo 2024 Roster

The 2023 semifinalists added both savvy vets and young college stars to their roster. Can it put them back atop the division?

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Alex Atkins

Atkin Arnstein

Aylen Learned

Chance Cochran

Connor Olson

Conor Tabor

Danny Landesman

Denny Bechis

Erik Hotaling

Grant Lindsley

Jay Froude

Jonathan Nethercutt

Kai Marshall

Mathieu Agee

Matty Jackson

Nanda Min-Fink

Nathan Buchholz

Noah Coolman

Quinn Finer

Saeed Semrin

Seth Faris

Seth Wells

Tobias Brooks

Todd Wolma

Tyler Nguyen

Practice Players

Alex Piper

Carter Halstrom

Jeremy Knopf

Johnny Sickles

Omar Semrin

Sam VanDusen

Tim Elliott

Zeke Thoreson

Additions

Departures

Alex Tatum

Calvin Stoughton

Cody Spicer

Dexter Luecke (from practice player)

Felix Pronove

Justin Abel

Thomas Brewster (from practice player)

Will Enterline (from practice player)