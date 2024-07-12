Denver Johnny Bravo 2024 Roster

July 12, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Denver Johnny Bravo’s Seth Faris at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Rodney Chen – UltiPhotos.com

The 2023 semifinalists added both savvy vets and young college stars to their roster. Can it put them back atop the division?

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Alex Atkins
Atkin Arnstein
Aylen Learned
Chance Cochran
Connor Olson
Conor Tabor
Danny Landesman
Denny Bechis
Erik Hotaling
Grant Lindsley
Jay Froude
Jonathan Nethercutt
Kai Marshall
Mathieu Agee
Matty Jackson
Nanda Min-Fink
Nathan Buchholz
Noah Coolman
Quinn Finer
Saeed Semrin
Seth Faris
Seth Wells
Tobias Brooks
Todd Wolma
Tyler Nguyen

Practice Players

Alex Piper
Carter Halstrom
Jeremy Knopf
Johnny Sickles
Omar Semrin
Sam VanDusen
Tim Elliott
Zeke Thoreson

Additions

Alex Piper
Aylen Learned
Carter Halstrom
Grant Lindsley
Jeremy Knopf
Johnny Sickles
Tobias Brooks
Tyler Nguyen

Departures

Alex Tatum
Calvin Stoughton
Cody Spicer
Dexter Luecke (from practice player)
Felix Pronove
Justin Abel
Thomas Brewster (from practice player)
Will Enterline (from practice player)

