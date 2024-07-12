Durham Toro 2024 Roster

With another season with a lot of roster turnover, Toro will try to break through the deep Southeast with another squad with good bonafides.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Team leadership in bold.

Anna Tortorici

Annie Bocko

Aston King

Carmen Tormey

Elijah Long

Eric Zhu

Ethan Baughman

Georgia Tse

Gigi Paulig

Grayson Sanner

Jacob Mouw

Jake McGoogan

Jinny Riedel

Julia Hoffmann

Katie Backus Meilstrup

Kiron Allen

Kyle Newman

Macy Hudson

Matt Wilson

Maya Powell

Michael Meilstrup

Natalie Baumgarten

Peyton Schafer

Player Pierce

Sarah Spall

Tania Proksch

Vincent Zhang

Yusuf Abdullah

Coach: Matt Raskind

Additions

Anna Tortorici

Annie Bocko

Aston King (from Practice Player)

Elijah Long

Ethan Baughman

Gigi Paulig

Jacob Mouw (from Practice Player)

Jinny Riedel (Returning)

Julia Hoffmann

Katie Backus Meilstrup

Kyle Newman

Macy Hudson

Michael Meilstrup

Natalie Baumgarten

Sarah Spall

Vincent Zhang

Yusuf Abdullah (from Practice Player)

Departures

Alex Hecht

Alexander Lerner

Bailey Laberteaux

Christine Bookhout

Christopher Nelson

Claire Revere

Daniel Zhu

Hannah Boettcher

Heather Zimmerman

Julia Zwierzynski

Lucien Noël

Matthew McKnight

Michael Lee

Michelle Landis (from Reserve Roster)

Samantha Brenz

Sarah Russek

Terrence Mitchell