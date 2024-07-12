Durham Toro 2024 Roster

July 12, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
With another season with a lot of roster turnover, Toro will try to break through the deep Southeast with another squad with good bonafides.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Team leadership in bold.
Anna Tortorici
Annie Bocko
Aston King
Carmen Tormey
Elijah Long
Eric Zhu
Ethan Baughman
Georgia Tse
Gigi Paulig
Grayson Sanner
Jacob Mouw
Jake McGoogan
Jinny Riedel
Julia Hoffmann
Katie Backus Meilstrup
Kiron Allen
Kyle Newman
Macy Hudson
Matt Wilson
Maya Powell
Michael Meilstrup
Natalie Baumgarten
Peyton Schafer
Player Pierce
Sarah Spall
Tania Proksch
Vincent Zhang
Yusuf Abdullah
Coach: Matt Raskind
Additions
Anna Tortorici
Annie Bocko
Aston King (from Practice Player)
Elijah Long
Ethan Baughman
Gigi Paulig
Jacob Mouw (from Practice Player)
Jinny Riedel (Returning)
Julia Hoffmann
Katie Backus Meilstrup
Kyle Newman
Macy Hudson
Michael Meilstrup
Natalie Baumgarten
Sarah Spall
Vincent Zhang
Yusuf Abdullah (from Practice Player)
Departures
Alex Hecht
Alexander Lerner
Bailey Laberteaux
Christine Bookhout
Christopher Nelson
Claire Revere
Daniel Zhu
Hannah Boettcher
Heather Zimmerman
Julia Zwierzynski
Lucien Noël
Matthew McKnight
Michael Lee
Michelle Landis (from Reserve Roster)
Samantha Brenz
Sarah Russek
Terrence Mitchell