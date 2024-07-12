Durham Toro 2024 Roster

July 12, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Durham Toro’s Player Pierce at the 2022 club National Championships. Photo: Brian Canniff — UltiPhotos.com

With another season with a lot of roster turnover, Toro will try to break through the deep Southeast with another squad with good bonafides.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Team leadership in bold.

Anna Tortorici
Annie Bocko
Aston King
Carmen Tormey
Elijah Long
Eric Zhu
Ethan Baughman
Georgia Tse
Gigi Paulig
Grayson Sanner
Jacob Mouw
Jake McGoogan
Jinny Riedel
Julia Hoffmann
Katie Backus Meilstrup
Kiron Allen
Kyle Newman
Macy Hudson
Matt Wilson
Maya Powell
Michael Meilstrup
Natalie Baumgarten
Peyton Schafer
Player Pierce
Sarah Spall
Tania Proksch
Vincent Zhang
Yusuf Abdullah

Coach: Matt Raskind

Additions

Anna Tortorici
Annie Bocko
Aston King (from Practice Player)
Elijah Long
Ethan Baughman
Gigi Paulig
Jacob Mouw (from Practice Player)
Jinny Riedel (Returning)
Julia Hoffmann
Katie Backus Meilstrup
Kyle Newman
Macy Hudson
Michael Meilstrup
Natalie Baumgarten
Sarah Spall
Vincent Zhang
Yusuf Abdullah (from Practice Player)

Departures

Alex Hecht
Alexander Lerner
Bailey Laberteaux
Christine Bookhout
Christopher Nelson
Claire Revere
Daniel Zhu
Hannah Boettcher
Heather Zimmerman
Julia Zwierzynski
Lucien Noël
Matthew McKnight
Michael Lee
Michelle Landis (from Reserve Roster)
Samantha Brenz
Sarah Russek
Terrence Mitchell

TAGGED: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Durham Toro 2024 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Club Season Primer 2024: Women’s Division
    article with bonus content
  • Club Season Primer 2024: Men’s Division
    article with bonus content
  • Club Season Primer 2024: Mixed Division
    article with bonus content
  • Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Recaps, BC Seniors Regionals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now