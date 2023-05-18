Haverford and Bryn Mawr’s Lindsey Hua for Donovan 2023

A member of China’s World Junior Ultimate Championship team in 2018, Lindsey has captained the Sneetches since her sophomore year and is an integral part of their second-consecutive Nationals appearance. Watch:

Haverford and Bryn Mawr’s Lindsey Hua for Donovan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

