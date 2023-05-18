Haverford and Bryn Mawr’s Lindsey Hua for Donovan 2023

A member of China’s World Junior Ultimate Championship team in 2018, Lindsey has captained the Sneetches since her sophomore year and is an integral part of their second-consecutive Nationals appearance. Watch:

