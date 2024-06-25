Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust 2024 Roster

The 2023 campaign once again showed the power of Drag’n, but they’ll hope their new additions can help them end on a higher note.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Audrey Parrot

Bret Bergmeier

Bryan Vohnoutka

Caleb Denecour

Chagall Gelfand

Chelsea Semper

Chris Schreiber

Clare Frantz

Dani Byers

Dylan DeClerck

Emma Peaslee

Emma Piorier

Erica Baken

Ian McCosky

Jane Koch

Jason Tschida

Marty Adams

Neal Hanke

Owen Suelflow

Rachel Johnson

Ryan Pesch

Sarak Meckstroth

Sarah Mondschein

Tanner Barcus

Coaches: Carlos Lopez, Maggie Peck, Dave Klink

Additions

Sarak Meckstroth (Returning)

Departures

Brandon Matis

Charlie Schuweiler (to Practice Player)

Gerene Taylor

Jess Hendrickson (to Practice Player)

Josh Klane

Kayla Blanek

Maggie Peck (to Coach)

Nariah-Belle Sims

Sam Berglund

Practice Players

Amelia Zdechlik

Charlie Schuweiler

Jess Hendrickson

Kyle Suelflow

Louise Beck

Matt Zumbrum

Mia Beeman-Weber