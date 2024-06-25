Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust 2024 Roster

June 25, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
The 2023 campaign once again showed the power of Drag’n, but they’ll hope their new additions can help them end on a higher note.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Audrey Parrot
Bret Bergmeier
Bryan Vohnoutka
Caleb Denecour
Chagall Gelfand
Chelsea Semper
Chris Schreiber
Clare Frantz
Dani Byers
Dylan DeClerck
Emma Peaslee
Emma Piorier
Erica Baken
Ian McCosky
Jane Koch
Jason Tschida
Marty Adams
Neal Hanke
Owen Suelflow
Rachel Johnson
Ryan Pesch
Sarak Meckstroth
Sarah Mondschein
Tanner Barcus
Coaches: Carlos Lopez, Maggie Peck, Dave Klink
Additions
Departures
Practice Players
