Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust 2024 Roster

June 25, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Drag’n Thrust’s Neal Hanke at the 2023 US Open. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

The 2023 campaign once again showed the power of Drag’n, but they’ll hope their new additions can help them end on a higher note.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Audrey Parrot
Bret Bergmeier
Bryan Vohnoutka
Caleb Denecour
Chagall Gelfand
Chelsea Semper
Chris Schreiber
Clare Frantz
Dani Byers
Dylan DeClerck
Emma Peaslee
Emma Piorier
Erica Baken
Ian McCosky
Jane Koch
Jason Tschida
Marty Adams
Neal Hanke
Owen Suelflow
Rachel Johnson
Ryan Pesch
Sarak Meckstroth
Sarah Mondschein
Tanner Barcus

Coaches: Carlos Lopez, Maggie Peck, Dave Klink

Additions

Audrey Parrot
Chagall Gelfand
Chris Schreiber
Clare Frantz
Owen Suelflow
Ryan Pesch
Sarak Meckstroth (Returning)

Departures

Brandon Matis
Charlie Schuweiler (to Practice Player)
Gerene Taylor
Jess Hendrickson (to Practice Player)
Josh Klane
Kayla Blanek
Maggie Peck (to Coach)
Nariah-Belle Sims
Sam Berglund

Practice Players

Amelia Zdechlik
Charlie Schuweiler
Jess Hendrickson
Kyle Suelflow
Louise Beck
Matt Zumbrum
Mia Beeman-Weber

