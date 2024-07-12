Minneapolis Pop 2024 Roster

Will a moderate amount of turnover affect Pop’s ability to add to their streak of six straight Nationals appearances, or will they rule the North Central once again?

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold

Allegra Johnson McKee

Anik Regan

Anna Mulhern

Carly Eckstrom

Clara Gale

Elise Gallup

Elly Fireside

Erin McFadden

Eugenia Garza

Frankie Saraniti

Isabel Demo

Julia Hill

Lisa Barnes

Lisa Qiu

Mady Lander

Makella Daley

Marin Ryan

Martha Lien

Melissa LaFrance

Rachel Gage

Sara Helm

Shelby Meyer

Steph Wood

Zella Sahar

Coaches: Donnie Wood, Emery Otopalik, and Max Longchamp

Practice Players

Ellie McDonald

Emmy Curtiss

Jing Jing Munson

Josie Fenske

Lara Newton

Leina Goto

Lili Hobday

Maddy Brown

Meg Lake

Molly Schwartz

Rachel Katzovitz

Sarah Meckstroth

Departures

Alicia Carr

Biz Cook

Cecilia Amnuel

Emery Otopalik

Grace Milhaupt

Layla Lemley

Lisa Qui

Reebs Enders

Rhea Joshi

Sarah Robinson

Sylvie Mercil