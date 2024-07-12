Minneapolis Pop 2024 Roster

July 12, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Will a moderate amount of turnover affect Pop’s ability to add to their streak of six straight Nationals appearances, or will they rule the North Central once again?
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold
Allegra Johnson McKee
Anik Regan
Anna Mulhern
Carly Eckstrom
Clara Gale
Elise Gallup
Elly Fireside
Erin McFadden
Eugenia Garza
Frankie Saraniti
Isabel Demo
Julia Hill
Lisa Barnes
Lisa Qiu
Mady Lander
Makella Daley
Marin Ryan
Martha Lien
Melissa LaFrance
Rachel Gage
Sara Helm
Shelby Meyer
Steph Wood
Zella Sahar
Coaches: Donnie Wood, Emery Otopalik, and Max Longchamp
Practice Players
Ellie McDonald
Emmy Curtiss
Jing Jing Munson
Josie Fenske
Lara Newton
Leina Goto
Lili Hobday
Maddy Brown
Meg Lake
Molly Schwartz
Rachel Katzovitz
Sarah Meckstroth
Additions
Clara Gale
Erin McFadden
Eugenia Garza
Frankie Saraniti
Julia Hill
Lisa Barnes
Mady Lander
Marin Ryan
Martha Lien
Melissa LaFrance
Shelby Meyer
Zella Sahar
Departures
Alicia Carr
Biz Cook
Cecilia Amnuel
Emery Otopalik
Grace Milhaupt
Layla Lemley
Lisa Qui
Reebs Enders
Rhea Joshi
Sarah Robinson
Sylvie Mercil