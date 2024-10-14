Nashville ‘Shine 2024 Roster

‘Shine has become well established in the Southeast, and represent an overlooked community in a very competitive region.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Adam Carr

Avi Ghitterman

Chris Calhoun

Dillard (Trip) Adam III

Doug Richardson

Elena Rubino

Eli Motycka

Grace Castro

Grace Robinson

Jacob Flowers

Jesse Shofner

Jordan Hill

Katharine Gilbert

Margie Quinn

Matt Ractliffe

Mia Letterie

Mikeie Reiland

Nadine Rowen

Nic Lanas

Phillip Dougherty

Rachel Barr

Rachel Kramer

Rebecca Henley

Sylvia Brown

Tori Taylor

Victor Pria

Coaches: Garrett Wilson, Collin Dabbieri, JT Atema

Additions

Departures

Aaron Wilder

David Evans

George Gunter

Justin Burnett

Sydney Neal

Practice Players

Cam Guidry

Dan Lynch

Jack Spiva

Leah Shorb

Meaghan Creamer

Morgan Butts

Noel Holmes