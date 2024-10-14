Nashville ‘Shine 2024 Roster

October 14, 2024
Nashville ‘Shine celebrates at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

‘Shine has become well established in the Southeast, and represent an overlooked community in a very competitive region.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Adam Carr
Avi Ghitterman
Chris Calhoun
Dillard (Trip) Adam III
Doug Richardson
Elena Rubino
Eli Motycka
Grace Castro
Grace Robinson
Jacob Flowers
Jesse Shofner
Jordan Hill
Katharine Gilbert
Margie Quinn
Matt Ractliffe
Mia Letterie
Mikeie Reiland
Nadine Rowen
Nic Lanas
Phillip Dougherty
Rachel Barr
Rachel Kramer
Rebecca Henley
Sylvia Brown
Tori Taylor
Victor Pria

Coaches: Garrett Wilson, Collin Dabbieri, JT Atema

Additions

Jacob Flowers
Mikeie Reiland
Nadine Rowen
Sylvia Brown

Departures

Aaron Wilder
David Evans
George Gunter
Justin Burnett
Sydney Neal

Practice Players

Cam Guidry
Dan Lynch
Jack Spiva
Leah Shorb
Meaghan Creamer
Morgan Butts
Noel Holmes

