New York PoNY 2024 Roster

July 18, 2024 by in Livewire, News with 0 comments
New York PoNY’s Chris Kocher eyes a pancake catch at the 2023 US Open. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

With big changes on the roster, including some very talented departures, PoNY’s roster faces a new challenge in 2024. But some of the conversation should be about how wildly out there their roster announcements have been.

Here is the 2024 roster.

Antoine Davis
Ben Jagt
Ben Katz
Ben Levy
Cameron Wariner
Chris Kocher
Clark Cofer
Conrad Schloer
Drew Schnaudigel
Evan Padget
Harper Garvey
Jeff Holm
Jeff Zhao
Jibran Mieser
Jimmy Mickle
John Randolph
Joshua Stevens-Stein
Liam Haberfield
Marques Brownlee
Mike Campanella
Sam Little
Scott Heyman
Sean Mott
Shashank Alladi
Vinay Valsaraj

Coaches: Cody Mills, Isaac Saul

Additions

Ben Levy (from Practice Player)
Drew Schnaudigel
Jeff Zhao
Liam Haberfield
Mike Campanella
Scott Heyman
Vinay Valsaraj (from Practice Player)

Departures

Allan Laviolette
Ben Spielman (to Practice Player)
Jack Williams
Jeff Babbitt
Ryan Osgar
Sean Keegan
Tony Poletto
William Dean

Practice Players

Ben Spielman
Ethan Lieman
Calvin Brown
Isaac Kaplan
James Carr-Pries
Leo Xiao

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "New York PoNY 2024 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Pro-Elite Challenge West 2024: Tournament Recap (Women’s Division)
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Inside look at Boston Invite ft. Kelsey Hayden
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: US Tourney and BC Senior Regionals Recaps, No Borders and WJUC Previews
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Club Power Rankings [7/17/24]
    article with bonus content
    • Subscribe Now