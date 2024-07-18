New York PoNY 2024 Roster

With big changes on the roster, including some very talented departures, PoNY’s roster faces a new challenge in 2024. But some of the conversation should be about how wildly out there their roster announcements have been.

Here is the 2024 roster.

Antoine Davis

Ben Jagt

Ben Katz

Ben Levy

Cameron Wariner

Chris Kocher

Clark Cofer

Conrad Schloer

Drew Schnaudigel

Evan Padget

Harper Garvey

Jeff Holm

Jeff Zhao

Jibran Mieser

Jimmy Mickle

John Randolph

Joshua Stevens-Stein

Liam Haberfield

Marques Brownlee

Mike Campanella

Sam Little

Scott Heyman

Sean Mott

Shashank Alladi

Vinay Valsaraj

Coaches: Cody Mills, Isaac Saul

Additions

Ben Levy (from Practice Player)

Drew Schnaudigel

Jeff Zhao

Liam Haberfield

Mike Campanella

Scott Heyman

Vinay Valsaraj (from Practice Player)

Departures

Allan Laviolette

Ben Spielman (to Practice Player)

Jack Williams

Jeff Babbitt

Ryan Osgar

Sean Keegan

Tony Poletto

William Dean

Practice Players

Ben Spielman

Ethan Lieman

Calvin Brown

Isaac Kaplan

James Carr-Pries

Leo Xiao