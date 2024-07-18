New York PoNY 2024 Roster

July 18, 2024 by Keith Raynor in Livewire, News with 0 comments
With big changes on the roster, including some very talented departures, PoNY’s roster faces a new challenge in 2024. But some of the conversation should be about how wildly out there their roster announcements have been.
Here is the 2024 roster.
Antoine Davis
Ben Jagt
Ben Katz
Ben Levy
Cameron Wariner
Chris Kocher
Clark Cofer
Conrad Schloer
Drew Schnaudigel
Evan Padget
Harper Garvey
Jeff Holm
Jeff Zhao
Jibran Mieser
Jimmy Mickle
John Randolph
Joshua Stevens-Stein
Liam Haberfield
Marques Brownlee
Mike Campanella
Sam Little
Scott Heyman
Sean Mott
Shashank Alladi
Vinay Valsaraj
Coaches: Cody Mills, Isaac Saul
Additions
Ben Levy (from Practice Player)
Drew Schnaudigel
Jeff Zhao
Liam Haberfield
Mike Campanella
Scott Heyman
Vinay Valsaraj (from Practice Player)
Departures
Allan Laviolette
Ben Spielman (to Practice Player)
Jack Williams
Jeff Babbitt
Ryan Osgar
Sean Keegan
Tony Poletto
William Dean
Practice Players
Ben Spielman
Ethan Lieman
Calvin Brown
Isaac Kaplan
James Carr-Pries
Leo Xiao