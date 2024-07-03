Oakgrove Boys 2024 Roster

The Oakgrove Boys were a point away from knocking off Phantom and having a shot at the Mid-Atlantic game-to-go in 2023. Could an influx of college players mixed with club veterans see them push for a spot at the big dance in 2024?

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Aidan Steer

Alex Pistolesi

Ari Pincus

Brett Schoppert

Casey Hepburn

Charlie Baird

Charlie Stimpson

Chris Selwood

Cole Snavely

Couper Kerns

Daniel Gribbin

Dennis Maclaine

Griffin Lo

Hunter Lang

Ian Connerney

Joe Evans

Joe Novak

Joshua Simpson

Kamron Daftari

Kobe Oley

Kyle Flynn

Leif Hansen

Matt Thomas

Michael Vignali

Nick Albright

Nolan Young

Ray Tann

Rhys Bergeron

Sam Bozo Gilmore

Scott Campbell

Sean Phippen

Travis Terrell

Xavier Maxstadt

Zack Burpee

Coaches: Dylan Lederle-Ensign, Adam Bronstein

Additions

Departures

Adam Bronstein (to Coach)

Coby Loveranes

Daniel Lynch

Danny Koenig

Jace Dean

Jacob Shade

Jan Connerney

Jared Cooper

JD Friscia