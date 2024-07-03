Oakgrove Boys 2024 Roster

July 3, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
The Oakgrove Boys were a point away from knocking off Phantom and having a shot at the Mid-Atlantic game-to-go in 2023. Could an influx of college players mixed with club veterans see them push for a spot at the big dance in 2024?

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Aidan Steer
Alex Pistolesi
Ari Pincus
Brett Schoppert
Casey Hepburn
Charlie Baird
Charlie Stimpson
Chris Selwood
Cole Snavely
Couper Kerns
Daniel Gribbin
Dennis Maclaine
Griffin Lo
Hunter Lang
Ian Connerney
Joe Evans
Joe Novak
Joshua Simpson
Kamron Daftari
Kobe Oley
Kyle Flynn
Leif Hansen
Matt Thomas
Michael Vignali
Nick Albright
Nolan Young
Ray Tann
Rhys Bergeron
Sam Bozo Gilmore
Scott Campbell
Sean Phippen
Travis Terrell
Xavier Maxstadt
Zack Burpee

Coaches: Dylan Lederle-Ensign, Adam Bronstein

Additions

Departures

Adam Bronstein (to Coach)
Coby Loveranes
Daniel Lynch
Danny Koenig
Jace Dean
Jacob Shade
Jan Connerney
Jared Cooper
JD Friscia

