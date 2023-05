Oklahoma Christian’s Manny Bilolo for Donovan 2023

Emmanuel “Manny” Bilolo was voted 2022 AUDL Players Choice Human Highlight Reel Second Runner-Up in the South Division, and from the plays in his Donovan video you can see why. Watch:

