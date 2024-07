Oregon Schwa 2024 Roster

Schwa sets out to win the always challenging Northwest region and break through to quarters or beyond with this 2024 group.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold

Abbe Domenick

Abby Clough

Aubri Bishop

Brenna Bailey

Charlie Eide

Claudia Tajima

Dani Runzo

Grace Alston

Elizabeth Longmire

Eva Popp

Ezra Weybright

Julia Sherwood

Julianna Galian

Lillian Weaver

Mariel Hammond

Michiko Ishii-Magnant

Morgan Caldwell

Natalie Hancock

Noelle Takahashi

Rachel Egan

Rachel Hess

Shae Davis

Shea Brennan

Syris Linkfield

Talia Barth

Zoe Luke

Coaches

Bobby Gough

Mike Ferguson

Angela Lin

Eli Janin

Kimber Coles

Practice Players

Acacia Hahn

Arenaria Cramer

Emma Bartlett

Helen Burruss (Development)

Jackie Riley

Mallori Boddy (Development)

Shannon Dennehy

Sidra Pierson

Sofia Netteberg (Development)

Tina Sneider

Additions

Abbe Domenick (from Practice Player)

Abby Clough

Charlie Eide

Eva Popp (Returning)

Lillian Weaver (Returning)

Michiki Ishii-Magnant

Shea Brennan (Returning)

Zoe Luke

Departures



Acacia Hahn (to Practice Player)

Geli Boyden

Georgina Tetlow

Hayley Wahlroos

Julia Butterfield

Kimber Coles