Philadelphia Phantom 2023 Roster

Philadelphia Phantom reached the Mid-Atlantic semifinals last season and have plenty of new pieces to integrate.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Adam Novak

Alex Thorne

Allan Michel

Andrew Haviland

Avery Campbell

Brice Dunn

Cole Salomon

David Brandolph

David Snead

Devin Foster

Dylan Smith

Ian Dietrich

James Pollard

Jeffrey Zhou

Jordan Ciccarone

Josh Lane

Mark Philipson

Matt Carter

Matt Ellis

Matthew Brenfleck

Max Weiler

Michael Maroon

Nate Long

Peter Cauchy

Will Zamsky

Zander Lutz

Coaches

Colin McIntyre

Roger Chu

Additions

Alex Thorne

Andrew Haviland

Cole Salomon

David Brandolph

David Snead

Devin Foster

Jeffrey Zhou

Jordan Ciccarone

Josh Lane

Matt Carter

Matthew Brenfleck

Max Weiler

Michael Maroon

Will Zamsky

Zander Lutz

Departures

Andrew Seibert

Anthony Prato

Austin Lillis

Colin Masino

Devin Foster

Greg Mohler

Jose Dasilva

Justin Keller

Kainoa Chun-Moy

Luke Greenley

Matthew Hanna

Matthew Stevens

Max Trifillis

Mike Kobyra

Nasser Mbae Vogel

Nicholas DiGiorgio

Riley Robertson

Trey Katzenbach

Practice Players

Doug Hoyer

Ethan Pigeon

Francesco Russo

Max Vandervelden

Sam Davies

Trevor Griesman

True Hanson