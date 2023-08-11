Philadelphia Phantom 2023 Roster

August 11, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Philadelphia Phantom reached the Mid-Atlantic semifinals last season and have plenty of new pieces to integrate.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Adam Novak
Alex Thorne
Allan Michel
Andrew Haviland
Avery Campbell
Brice Dunn
Cole Salomon
David Brandolph
David Snead
Devin Foster
Dylan Smith
Ian Dietrich
James Pollard
Jeffrey Zhou
Jordan Ciccarone
Josh Lane
Mark Philipson
Matt Carter
Matt Ellis
Matthew Brenfleck
Max Weiler
Michael Maroon
Nate Long
Peter Cauchy
Will Zamsky
Zander Lutz
Coaches
Colin McIntyre
Roger Chu
Additions
Alex Thorne
Andrew Haviland
Cole Salomon
David Brandolph
David Snead
Devin Foster
Jeffrey Zhou
Jordan Ciccarone
Josh Lane
Matt Carter
Matthew Brenfleck
Max Weiler
Michael Maroon
Will Zamsky
Zander Lutz
Departures
Andrew Seibert
Anthony Prato
Austin Lillis
Colin Masino
Devin Foster
Greg Mohler
Jose Dasilva
Justin Keller
Kainoa Chun-Moy
Luke Greenley
Matthew Hanna
Matthew Stevens
Max Trifillis
Mike Kobyra
Nasser Mbae Vogel
Nicholas DiGiorgio
Riley Robertson
Trey Katzenbach
Practice Players
Doug Hoyer
Ethan Pigeon
Francesco Russo
Max Vandervelden
Sam Davies
Trevor Griesman
True Hanson