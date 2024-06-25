Raleigh Phoenix 2024 Roster

After a disappointing 2023, Phoenix is a year wiser with a lot of continuity and familiarity across their roster, powered by the historic success of UNC Pleiades.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Alex Barnett

Alli Reilly

Alyssa Ehrhardt

Ashley Powell

Audrey Lyman

Bridget Mizener

Caitlin Gross

Claire Bidigare-Curtis

Caroline Spencer

Claire Revere

Dawn Culton

Erica Birdsong

Emily Przykucki

Grace Conerly

Justin Neville

Karen Ehrhardt

Lindsay Soo

Lyla Stanland

Maddie Pletzke

Mary Rippe

Meg Manning

Nicole Patterson

Qxhna Titcomb

Sarah Combs

Sarah McKee

Sydney Kelley

Tatum Cubrilovic

Theresa Yu

Coaches: David Allison, Dan Vockeroth, Jenny Wei, Jinny Riedel, Will Huffer

Additions

Alli Reilly

Alyssa Ehrhardt

Claire Revere (Returning)

Erica Birdsong (Returning)

Justin Neville

Maddie Pletzke

Meg Manning

Sarah Combs

Sydney Kelley

Tatum Cubrilovic

Departures

Alice Wang

Anna Tortorici

Annie Bocko

Ellie Cubrilovic

Jinny Riedel (to Coach)

Justine Neville

Sarah Meckstroth

Sarah Spall

Tyler Smith