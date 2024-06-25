Raleigh Phoenix 2024 Roster

Raleigh Phoenix’s Dawn Culton sends a backhand at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

After a disappointing 2023, Phoenix is a year wiser with a lot of continuity and familiarity across their roster, powered by the historic success of UNC Pleiades.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Alex Barnett
Alli Reilly
Alyssa Ehrhardt
Ashley Powell
Audrey Lyman
Bridget Mizener
Caitlin Gross
Claire Bidigare-Curtis
Caroline Spencer
Claire Revere
Dawn Culton
Erica Birdsong
Emily Przykucki
Grace Conerly
Justin Neville
Karen Ehrhardt
Lindsay Soo
Lyla Stanland
Maddie Pletzke
Mary Rippe
Meg Manning
Nicole Patterson
Qxhna Titcomb
Sarah Combs
Sarah McKee
Sydney Kelley
Tatum Cubrilovic
Theresa Yu

Coaches: David Allison, Dan Vockeroth, Jenny Wei, Jinny Riedel, Will Huffer

Additions

Alli Reilly
Alyssa Ehrhardt
Claire Revere (Returning)
Erica Birdsong (Returning)
Justin Neville
Maddie Pletzke
Meg Manning
Sarah Combs
Sydney Kelley
Tatum Cubrilovic

Departures

Alice Wang
Anna Tortorici
Annie Bocko
Ellie Cubrilovic
Jinny Riedel (to Coach)
Justine Neville
Sarah Meckstroth
Sarah Spall
Tyler Smith

