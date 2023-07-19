Raleigh Ring of Fire 2023 Roster

Big roster changes involving key contributors signal potentially a new era beginning for Ring of Fire.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Anders Juengst

Andrew Li

Andrew McKelvey

Alex Davis

Ben Dameron

Ben Snell

Cooper Williams

Dylan Hawkins

Elijah Long

Eric Taylor

Ethan Bloodworth

Jacob Fairfax

John McDonnell

Kevin Pignone

Liam Searles-Bohs

Matt Gouchoe-Hanas

Matt Rehder

Matt Tucker

Noah Saul

Rutledge Smith

Sean Wiles

Sol Yanuck

Suhas Madiraju

Suraj Madiraju

Trevor Lynch

Walker Matthews

Additions

Departures

Charles McCutcheon

Connor Russell

Dillon Lanier

Henry Fisher

Jack Williams

Jon Nethercutt

Justin Allen (WUCC Only)

Marc Rovner (WUCC Only)

Ryan Osgar

Seth Weaver

Terrence Mitchell

Practice Players

Albert Yuan

Josh Singleton

Matthew Nightingale

Seth Weaver

Wilson Matthews

Xander Wilcox