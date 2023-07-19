Raleigh Ring of Fire 2023 Roster

July 19, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Big roster changes involving key contributors signal potentially a new era beginning for Ring of Fire.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Anders Juengst
Andrew Li
Andrew McKelvey
Alex Davis
Ben Dameron
Ben Snell
Cooper Williams
Dylan Hawkins
Elijah Long
Eric Taylor
Ethan Bloodworth
Jacob Fairfax
John McDonnell
Kevin Pignone
Liam Searles-Bohs
Matt Gouchoe-Hanas
Matt Rehder
Matt Tucker
Noah Saul
Rutledge Smith
Sean Wiles
Sol Yanuck
Suhas Madiraju
Suraj Madiraju
Trevor Lynch
Walker Matthews
Additions
Departures
Charles McCutcheon
Connor Russell
Dillon Lanier
Henry Fisher
Jack Williams
Jon Nethercutt
Justin Allen (WUCC Only)
Marc Rovner (WUCC Only)
Ryan Osgar
Seth Weaver
Terrence Mitchell
Practice Players
Albert Yuan
Josh Singleton
Matthew Nightingale
Seth Weaver
Wilson Matthews
Xander Wilcox