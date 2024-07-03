San Francisco Fury 2024 Roster

A few of the legendary names from Fury are not suiting up this year, but the program only narrowly missed another berth in the club final last year and nobody will count them out.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Allie Tsuji

Amanda Meroux

Anna Nazarov

Anna Thompson

Calise Cardenas

Carolyn Finney

Cree Howard

Dena Elimelech

Esther Filipek

Han Chen

Irene Scazzieri

Julianna Werffeli

Kanari Imanishi

Kirstin Johnson

Maggie Ruden

Magon Liu

Margot Stert

Marisa Mead

McKinley McQuaide

Nicki Yang

Olivia Goss

Rachel Chang

Sarah VonDoepp

Sharon Lin

Shayla Harris

Coaches: Matty Tsang, Sarah Griffith, Meeri Chang, Idris Nolan

Practice Players

Nancy Sun

Additions

Amanda Meroux

Esther Filipek

Margot Stert

McKinley McQuaide

Nicki Yang

Olivia Goss

Sarah VonDoepp

Departures

Amel Awadelkarim

Anika Quon

Jessie O’Connor

Lisa Couper

Lorraine Guerin

Nancy Sun (to Practice Player)

Octavia “Opi” Payne

Sarah Griffith (to Coach)

Sam Loop