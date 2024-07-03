San Francisco Fury 2024 Roster

July 3, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
A few of the legendary names from Fury are not suiting up this year, but the program only narrowly missed another berth in the club final last year and nobody will count them out.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Allie Tsuji
Amanda Meroux
Anna Nazarov
Anna Thompson
Calise Cardenas
Carolyn Finney
Cree Howard
Dena Elimelech
Esther Filipek
Han Chen
Irene Scazzieri
Julianna Werffeli
Kanari Imanishi
Kirstin Johnson
Maggie Ruden
Magon Liu
Margot Stert
Marisa Mead
McKinley McQuaide
Nicki Yang
Olivia Goss
Rachel Chang
Sarah VonDoepp
Sharon Lin
Shayla Harris
Coaches: Matty Tsang, Sarah Griffith, Meeri Chang, Idris Nolan
Practice Players
Nancy Sun
Additions
Amanda Meroux
Esther Filipek
Margot Stert
McKinley McQuaide
Nicki Yang
Olivia Goss
Sarah VonDoepp
Departures
Amel Awadelkarim
Anika Quon
Jessie O’Connor
Lisa Couper
Lorraine Guerin
Nancy Sun (to Practice Player)
Octavia “Opi” Payne
Sarah Griffith (to Coach)
Sam Loop