San Francisco Mischief 2024 Roster

July 25, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
San Francisco Mischief’s Jaclyn Wataoka against Bay Area Sunshine at the 2023 NorCal Sectional Championship. Photo: Rodney Chen — UltiPhotos.com

Emerging from the Southwest is never an easy task, but Mischief will try to accomplish that and more after missing the bracket at Nationals in 2023.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Aaron Rosenthal
Adeleen Khem
Ailita Eddy
Andrea Brown
Beth Daviess
Brett Petersen
Charlize Tan
Chris Bernard
Chris Kaiser-Nyman
Chris Lung
Christine Chen
Cody Kirkland
Conor Bauman
Cory Fauver
Dylan Burns
Ellen Yuska
Jaclyn Wataoka
Jess Brownschidle
Julia Mankoff
Keenan Laurence
Kitty Cheung
Kyle Johnson
Liam Jay
Lily Steponaitis
Milan Moslehi
Mitchell Sayasene
Patrick Xu
Pin-Wen Wang
Robin Meyers
Sonja Johanson
Vicki Chen
William Chang
Wyatt Berreman

Coaches

Andrew Berry
Nate Young

Additions

Aaron Rosenthal
Charlize Tan
Christine Chen
Chris Kaiser-Nyman
Conor Bauman
Patrick Xu
William Chang
Wyatt Berreman

Departures

Allan Ndovu
Cassidy Bruner
Jeff He
Jordan Jeffery
Joseph Gu
Josh Tsung
Matt Crawford
Munis Thahir
Vivian Chu

