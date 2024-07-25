San Francisco Mischief 2024 Roster

Emerging from the Southwest is never an easy task, but Mischief will try to accomplish that and more after missing the bracket at Nationals in 2023.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Aaron Rosenthal

Adeleen Khem

Ailita Eddy

Andrea Brown

Beth Daviess

Brett Petersen

Charlize Tan

Chris Bernard

Chris Kaiser-Nyman

Chris Lung

Christine Chen

Cody Kirkland

Conor Bauman

Cory Fauver

Dylan Burns

Ellen Yuska

Jaclyn Wataoka

Jess Brownschidle

Julia Mankoff

Keenan Laurence

Kitty Cheung

Kyle Johnson

Liam Jay

Lily Steponaitis

Milan Moslehi

Mitchell Sayasene

Patrick Xu

Pin-Wen Wang

Robin Meyers

Sonja Johanson

Vicki Chen

William Chang

Wyatt Berreman

Coaches

Andrew Berry

Nate Young

Additions

Departures

Allan Ndovu

Cassidy Bruner

Jeff He

Jordan Jeffery

Joseph Gu

Josh Tsung

Matt Crawford

Munis Thahir

Vivian Chu