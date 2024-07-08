Seattle BFG 2024 Roster

Fort Collins shame.’s Aubree Dietrich vies for possession against Seattle BFG’s Leah Bar-on Simmons at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Rodney Chen – UltiPhotos.com

A few Seattle stars are jumping on with BFG, who has been one of the division’s most successful teams in the last handful of seasons.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Team captains in bold.

Aaron Wolf
Alexa Kirkland
Alissa Soo
Anna Cauchy
AnnaMaria Pape
Cheryl Hsu
Christian Foster
Conor Belfield
Derek Mourad
Dom Chiodi
Ellie Moskovitz
Gavin Leahy
Ian Sweeney
Jason Yun
Jeff Pape
Jocelyn Sun
Jonah Yang
Kaitlynne “Bunz” Roling
Kim Schlesinger
Leah Bar-On Simmons
Linh Hoang
Linnea Soo
Lukas Ambrose
Mario O’Brien
Mason Stone
Mikey O’Brien
Petra Radmanovic
Sadie Jezierski
Sam Harkness
Sam Rodenberg
Shawn Cooper
Tommy Li
Tommy Lin
Tony Goss

Additions

Aaron Wolf
Anna Cauchy
Christian Foster
Gavin Leahy (from Practice Player)
Jocelyn Sun
Lukas Ambrose
Mario O’Brien (Returning)
Mikey O’Brien
Sadie Jezierski
Tony Goss

Departures

Crystal Koo
Jack Verzuh
Jamie Kauffman
Jennifer Ricaurte
Linh Hoang (to Practice Player)
Mohammud Tilmo
Reid Koss
Sam Harkness (to Practice Player)
Sam Pickel
Sarah Benditt

Practice Players

Dom Chiodi
Ian Sweeney
Jonah Yang
Linh Hoang
Mason Stone
Petra Radmanovic
Sam Harkness
Shawn Cooper

