Seattle BFG 2024 Roster

A few Seattle stars are jumping on with BFG, who has been one of the division’s most successful teams in the last handful of seasons.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Team captains in bold.

Aaron Wolf

Alexa Kirkland

Alissa Soo

Anna Cauchy

AnnaMaria Pape

Cheryl Hsu

Christian Foster

Conor Belfield

Derek Mourad

Dom Chiodi

Ellie Moskovitz

Gavin Leahy

Ian Sweeney

Jason Yun

Jeff Pape

Jocelyn Sun

Jonah Yang

Kaitlynne “Bunz” Roling

Kim Schlesinger

Leah Bar-On Simmons

Linh Hoang

Linnea Soo

Lukas Ambrose

Mario O’Brien

Mason Stone

Mikey O’Brien

Petra Radmanovic

Sadie Jezierski

Sam Harkness

Sam Rodenberg

Shawn Cooper

Tommy Li

Tommy Lin

Tony Goss

Additions

Aaron Wolf

Anna Cauchy

Christian Foster

Gavin Leahy (from Practice Player)

Jocelyn Sun

Lukas Ambrose

Mario O’Brien (Returning)

Mikey O’Brien

Sadie Jezierski

Tony Goss

Departures

Crystal Koo

Jack Verzuh

Jamie Kauffman

Jennifer Ricaurte

Linh Hoang (to Practice Player)

Mohammud Tilmo

Reid Koss

Sam Harkness (to Practice Player)

Sam Pickel

Sarah Benditt

Practice Players

Dom Chiodi

Ian Sweeney

Jonah Yang

Linh Hoang

Mason Stone

Petra Radmanovic

Sam Harkness

Shawn Cooper