Seattle Riot 2024 Roster

One of the division’s strongest brands continues to bring in players familiar with the team through various means, whether playing with or against those that comprise it.

Here’s Riot’s 2024 roster.



Abbie Abramovich

Alexa Yadama

Anna Goddu

Aria Kischner

Carly Campana

Cat Chung

Chloe Hakimi

Ella Widmyer

Emily Decker

Frances Gellert

Ikran Elmi

Jamie Eriksson

Josie Gillett

Julia Snyder

Kate Lanier

Lani Nguyen

Lauren Goddu

Lauren Page

Peixian Rong

Rachel Bradshaw

Sharon Tsao

Shira Stern

Stephanie Lim

Stephanie Phillips

Taylor Hartman

Yeh-sun Lee

Coaches

Alyssa Weatherford

Bailey Zahniser

Hana Kawai

Additions

Anna Goddu

Ella Widmyer (from Practice Player)

Emily Decker

Frances Gellert

Jamie Eriksson (Returning)

Peixian Rong

Stephanie Lim (Returning)

Yeh-sun Lee (from Practice Player)

Departures



Alyssa Kelly

Greta Eisenbrey

Jessi Crowley (to Practice Player)

Karen Hill

Lauren Holzman

Nicole Cramer (to Practice Player)

Val Pinillos

Practice Players

Amber Lee

Brogan Jones

Chagall Gelfand

Jean Russell

Jessi Crowley

Kelly Tam

Nicole Cramer

Savanna Tucker

Tomomi Ogura