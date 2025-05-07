Stanford’s Sage McGinley-Smith for Callahan 2025
Stanford is nominating Sage McGinley-Smith for the 2025 Callahan Award. Here’s their video:
Stanford’s Sage McGinley-Smith for Callahan
For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2025 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].
