SUNY Albany’s Chris Cooney for Callahan 2025

May 9, 2025 by in Livewire, Video

SUNY Albany is nominating Chris Cooney for the 2025 Callahan Award. Here’s their video:

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2025 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].

