Toronto 6ixers 2024 Roster

July 3, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Toronto 6ixers at the 2023 Northeast Regional Championships. Photo: Paul Rutherford – UltiPhotos.com

The 6ixers have been knocking on the door of a USAU Club Championship for a while, only losing to the eventual winners at the last three Nationals tournaments they attended. Will this squad be the one to bring home gold?

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold

Amanda Hadwen
Alyssa Mason
Britt Dos Santos
Christine Jurychuk
Danielle Leung
Devanee Dewey
Grace Wang
Jade Huangfu
Jessica Gao
Jessie Tsang
Joely Valencerina
Katie McMullen
Krystal Dos Santos
Maia List
Makayla Power
Molly Lewis
Monica Wang
Natalie Gomez
Rachel Cooc
Sabrina Trung
Sarah Jacobsohn
Sarah Lam
Tyama Lyall
Wynne Gee

Coaches

Carla Di Filippo
Jordan Meron

Practice Players

Jocelyn Li
Michelle Ng
Reve Chan

Additions

Devanee Dewey
Grace Wang
Jessica Gao
Katie McMullen
Maia List
Makayla Power
Molly Lewis (Returning)
Natalie Gomez
Sabrina Trung
Sarah Lam

Departures

Carla Link
Charlotte Schall
Cindy Truong
Essi Inkinen
Eva Bornot
Flora Hay
Inka Wessman
Jocelyn Li (to Practice Player)
Leah Tackaberry-Giddens
Michelle Ng (to Practice Player)
Natalia Gomez Dominguez
Reve Chan (to Practice Player)
Sara Mar
Sarah Innes
Tiffany Zhang

