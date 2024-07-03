Toronto 6ixers 2024 Roster

The 6ixers have been knocking on the door of a USAU Club Championship for a while, only losing to the eventual winners at the last three Nationals tournaments they attended. Will this squad be the one to bring home gold?

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold

Amanda Hadwen

Alyssa Mason

Britt Dos Santos

Christine Jurychuk

Danielle Leung

Devanee Dewey

Grace Wang

Jade Huangfu

Jessica Gao

Jessie Tsang

Joely Valencerina

Katie McMullen

Krystal Dos Santos

Maia List

Makayla Power

Molly Lewis

Monica Wang

Natalie Gomez

Rachel Cooc

Sabrina Trung

Sarah Jacobsohn

Sarah Lam

Tyama Lyall

Wynne Gee

Coaches

Carla Di Filippo

Jordan Meron

Practice Players

Jocelyn Li

Michelle Ng

Reve Chan

Additions

Departures



Carla Link

Charlotte Schall

Cindy Truong

Essi Inkinen

Eva Bornot

Flora Hay

Inka Wessman

Jocelyn Li (to Practice Player)

Leah Tackaberry-Giddens

Michelle Ng (to Practice Player)

Natalia Gomez Dominguez

Reve Chan (to Practice Player)

Sara Mar

Sarah Innes

Tiffany Zhang