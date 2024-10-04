Toronto GOAT 2024 Roster

After emerging from the tough Northeast region, GOAT will try to add to their program’s impressive legacy at Nationals.

Here is the 2024 roster.

Adam O’Donnell

Adam Turcotte

Andrew Carroll

Bryan Kuo

Geoffrey Powell

Iain MacKenzie

Isaiah Masek-Kelly

James Lewis

Jaret Meron

Jason Huynh

Jason Lam

John Miller

Jonathan (JJ) Edwards

Keith McRae

Kelvin Huang

Kevin Jay

Luc Comire

Marijo Zlatic

Matt O’Brien

Michael MacKenzie

Nathan Hirst

Nathan Hsieh

Owen Robinson

Philip Turner

Samuel Lewis

Ty Barbieri

Coaches

Head Coach: Evan Phillips

Assistant Coach: Kevin Philip Lee

Additions

Nathan Hirst (returning)

Departures

Akifumi Muraoka

Andrew Ouchterlony

Ferdia Rogers

Gael Ancelin

Remi Ojo

Ryan Poloz

Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky