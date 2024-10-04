Toronto GOAT 2024 Roster

Toronto GOAT celebrates at the 2024 Northeast Club Regional Championships. Photo: Paul Rutherford – UltiPhotos.com

After emerging from the tough Northeast region, GOAT will try to add to their program’s impressive legacy at Nationals.

Here is the 2024 roster.

Adam O’Donnell
Adam Turcotte
Andrew Carroll
Bryan Kuo
Geoffrey Powell
Iain MacKenzie
Isaiah Masek-Kelly
James Lewis
Jaret Meron
Jason Huynh
Jason Lam
John Miller
Jonathan (JJ) Edwards
Keith McRae
Kelvin Huang
Kevin Jay
Luc Comire
Marijo Zlatic
Matt O’Brien
Michael MacKenzie
Nathan Hirst
Nathan Hsieh
Owen Robinson
Philip Turner
Samuel Lewis
Ty Barbieri

Coaches

Head Coach: Evan Phillips
Assistant Coach: Kevin Philip Lee

Additions

John Miller
Nathan Hirst (returning)
Nathan Hsieh
Owen Robinson

Departures

Akifumi Muraoka
Andrew Ouchterlony
Ferdia Rogers
Gael Ancelin
Remi Ojo
Ryan Poloz
Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky

