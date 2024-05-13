UPenn’s Ryan Lee for Callahan 2024

Pennsylvania is nominating Ryan Lee for the 2024 Callahan Award. Here’s their video:
UPenn’s Ryan Lee for Callahan
For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2024 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].
TAGGED: USAU College D-I Men's, Callahan 2024, Callahan Videos, Callahan Videos – Men's, Pennsylvania Men's, Ryan Lee