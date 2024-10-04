Vancouver Red Flag 2024 Roster

Bringing to the table a number of Canadian national teamers and exciting young stars, Red Flag is establishing themselves as one of the best mixed units in the division.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Amelie Marshall

Avery Lee-Pii

Brayden Gee

Bryn McColl

Collefas Mot

Davis Toth

Devon Bringeland-Powell

Ellen Au-Yeung

Gagan Chatha

Jake Yuen

Jamie Jung

Julia Zhou

Julie Lee

Justin Podnar

Kevin Tong

Koji Suzuki

Lauren Szeto-Fung

Madison Ong

Mika Kurahashi

Neo Debroux

Peter Yu

Rex Yuen

Rvee Brillantes

Samson Hoy

Tiffany Zhang

William Vu

Zellema Mot

Coaches: Jonathan He, Edward Guo

Additions

Amelie Marshall

Davis Toth

Devon Bringeland-Powell

Jake Yuen

Jamie Jung

Madison Ong

Neo Debroux (Returning)

Rex Yuen

Rvee Brillantes

Departures

Abeer Lamba

Camille Alvarez

Connie Xiong

Filip Kragl

Karie Holst

Katie Wong

Edward Guo

Practice Players

Andrew Van Den Dreisen

Bryelle Wong

Colin Wu

Jaylee Mah

Lauren Szeto-Fung

Meagan Chau

Miu Shiraiwa

Nina Tsai

Sam Creed

Victor Tiet