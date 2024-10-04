Vancouver Red Flag 2024 Roster

Vancouver Red Flag’s Justin Podnar at the 2024 Northwest Club Regional Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Bringing to the table a number of Canadian national teamers and exciting young stars, Red Flag is establishing themselves as one of the best mixed units in the division.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Amelie Marshall
Avery Lee-Pii
Brayden Gee
Bryn McColl
Collefas Mot
Davis Toth
Devon Bringeland-Powell
Ellen Au-Yeung
Gagan Chatha
Jake Yuen
Jamie Jung
Julia Zhou
Julie Lee
Justin Podnar
Kevin Tong
Koji Suzuki
Lauren Szeto-Fung
Madison Ong
Mika Kurahashi
Neo Debroux
Peter Yu
Rex Yuen
Rvee Brillantes
Samson Hoy
Tiffany Zhang
William Vu
Zellema Mot

Coaches: Jonathan He, Edward Guo

Additions

Amelie Marshall
Davis Toth
Devon Bringeland-Powell
Jake Yuen
Jamie Jung
Madison Ong
Neo Debroux (Returning)
Rex Yuen
Rvee Brillantes

Departures

Abeer Lamba
Camille Alvarez
Connie Xiong
Filip Kragl
Karie Holst
Katie Wong
Edward Guo

Practice Players

Andrew Van Den Dreisen
Bryelle Wong
Colin Wu
Jaylee Mah
Lauren Szeto-Fung
Meagan Chau
Miu Shiraiwa
Nina Tsai
Sam Creed
Victor Tiet

Comments on "Vancouver Red Flag 2024 Roster"

