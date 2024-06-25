Washington DC Scandal 2024 Roster

June 25, 2024 by Keith Raynor in Livewire with 0 comments
Some very interesting names join a Scandal team that has all the makings of another championship contender.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Coaches: Kath Ratcliff, Ty Aderhold
Coaches
Ty Aderhold
Additions
Annelise Peters
Flo Brooks
Graham Cunningham
Kelly Ross (Returning, from Practice Player)
Lauren Johnson
Marie Perivier
Tyler Smith
Raha Mozaffari
Verena Woloson (Returning)
Departures
Allison Maddux
Blaise Sevier
Hannah Boone
Jamie Eriksson
Jenny Fey
Jess Oh
Keila Strick
Sandy Jorgensen (to Practice Player)
Shirlee Wohl
Theresa Hackett (to Practice Player)
Practice Players
Sandy Jorgensen
Theresa Hackett