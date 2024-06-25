Washington DC Scandal 2024 Roster

June 25, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Marge Walker makes the overhead grab for Washington DC Scandal during the women’s division final of the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Some very interesting names join a Scandal team that has all the makings of another championship contender.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Allie Wallace
Amanda Murphy
Annelise Peters
Ashleigh Jentilet
Becca Arbacher
Claire Trop
Flo Brooks
Graham Cunningham
Jackie Wang
Jessica Sourbeer
Kami Groom
Kat Ritzmann
Kelly Ross
Kira Flores
Laurel Oldershaw
Lauren Johnson
Lisa Dang
Lisi Lohre
Maddy Boyle
Marge Walker
Marie Perivier
Nada Tramonte
Raha Mozaffari
Tyler Smith
Verena Woloson

Coaches: Kath Ratcliff, Ty Aderhold

Additions

Annelise Peters
Flo Brooks
Graham Cunningham
Kelly Ross (Returning, from Practice Player)
Lauren Johnson
Marie Perivier
Tyler Smith
Raha Mozaffari
Verena Woloson (Returning)

Departures

Allison Maddux
Blaise Sevier
Hannah Boone
Jamie Eriksson
Jenny Fey
Jess Oh
Keila Strick
Sandy Jorgensen (to Practice Player)
Shirlee Wohl
Theresa Hackett (to Practice Player)

Practice Players

Sandy Jorgensen
Theresa Hackett

