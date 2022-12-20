D-I College Champs to be Held in Cincinnati; D-III Champs in Columbus

The site of the 2017 College Championships will host again in 2023.

USA Ultimate announced today that both the Division I and Division III College Championships will be held in Ohio.

The D-III Championships will be held at Memorial Park and Fortress Obetz in Columbus on May 20-22, organized by Oshadega with Rodger Oakes as the tournament director. The D-I Championships will be held the following weekend, May 26-29 over Memorial Day, at Heritage Oak Park in Mason, OH, just north of Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Ultimate Disc Association is organizing with Liz Anderson serving as tournament director.

Cincinnati was home to this summer’s World Ultimate Club Championships; both Oakes and Anderson were involved in organizing. This will be the fifth time that Ohio has hosted the USAU College Championships.

This college season will mark the return of regular season rankings and traditional strength bid allocation; here are the 2023 college guidelines.