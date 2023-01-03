Universe Point: Molly Brown vs. Brute Squad

An all-time great game to wrap up pool play!

The year may be 2023 but we’ve still got a couple incredible finishes from the 2022 Club Championships to share with you! The final round of pool play saw a host of incredible games, including this instant classic between 3-seed Denver Molly Brown and 6-seed Boston Brute Squad. Despite both defenses scoring breaks, neither team could create separation and this remained a 1-goal game throughout its entirety. Tied at 14s, Valeria Cardenas (1G, 7A) & Kristin Reed (6G, 4B) looked to lead the Molly O-line to one final goal, but could German import Levke Walczak (3G, 1A) and the rest of the Boston defense hold them off?

