Universe Point: Molly Brown vs. Brute Squad

An all-time great game to wrap up pool play!

January 3, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The year may be 2023 but we’ve still got a couple incredible finishes from the 2022 Club Championships to share with you! The final round of pool play saw a host of incredible games, including this instant classic between 3-seed Denver Molly Brown and 6-seed Boston Brute Squad. Despite both defenses scoring breaks, neither team could create separation and this remained a 1-goal game throughout its entirety. Tied at 14s, Valeria Cardenas (1G, 7A) & Kristin Reed (6G, 4B) looked to lead the Molly O-line to one final goal, but could German import Levke Walczak (3G, 1A) and the rest of the Boston defense hold them off?

Universe Point: Molly Brown vs. Brute Squad | Women’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Universe Point: Molly Brown vs. Brute Squad"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentator’s Corner – Theo’s 5 Favorite Games
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: 2022 Throwback & 2023 Wish List
    podcast with bonus segment
  • The Upshot Subscriber Bonus: Emerging Sports Roundtable Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: The 2022 Picks We Got Right & Wrong
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now