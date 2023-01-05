Universe Point: Toro vs. Red Flag

Will the 15-seed get the first round upset?

15-seed Vancouver Red Flag got the 2022 Club Championships abuzzing in the first round as they threatened the first round upset of 6-seed Durham Toro. Red Flag may have made the 2022 WUCC Mixed final, but their limited participation in the US club season left them as a big wild card. Mika Kurahashi (4G, 1A) showed why she’s one of the best in Canada in this game, but will it be enough to push past Grayson Sanner (4G, 3A) and Heather Zimmerman (2G, 2A)?

