Universe Point: Toro vs. Red Flag

Will the 15-seed get the first round upset?

January 5, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

15-seed Vancouver Red Flag got the 2022 Club Championships abuzzing in the first round as they threatened the first round upset of 6-seed Durham Toro. Red Flag may have made the 2022 WUCC Mixed final, but their limited participation in the US club season left them as a big wild card. Mika Kurahashi (4G, 1A) showed why she’s one of the best in Canada in this game, but will it be enough to push past Grayson Sanner (4G, 3A) and Heather Zimmerman (2G, 2A)?

Universe Point: Toro vs. Red Flag | Mixed Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

