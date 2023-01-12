Ultiworld’s 2022 Catch Of The Year Bracket (Round 3)

Help decide the best recorded catch of 2022.

Ultiworld’s 2022 Catch of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2022.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the catches, completions, grabs, snags, and everything else. This was a big year for ultimate with more than enough options to fill up this bracket, so even some worthy candidates were left behind.

We have a new system to select the victor for 2022: a voting triumvirate of the community at large, our staff, and our subscribers. Over the next week, we’re inviting you, the Ultiworld readers, to vote for your favorite of the finalists selected. It’ll be best of three in those categories to decide the winner.

Check out all of the nominees and vote below, then check back to see which clips advance for another opportunity to participate. The third round of voting starts now and closes on Friday, January 13 at noon Eastern.

Matchup 1: Culton vs. Shilts

In the first instance of the subscribers and staff overpowering the community vote, Dawn Culton advanced despite being outscored 57% to 43% in the community poll. Neither of the other tallies were close, either. Meanwhile, Abbi Shilts was the lone sweep in the round, taking all three voting categories without challenge. Could her catch be the favorite now?

Dawn Culton – UNC Pleiades (USAU College)

Dawn Culton

Abbi Shilts – UC San Diego (USAU College)

Abbi Shilts

2022 Catch of the Year: Round 3, Matchup 1 Dawn Culton

Abbi Shilts

View results »

Matchup 2: Jonkers vs. Billaut

In our tightest matchup yet, Jonkers topped Tatum by single digit votes, a fraction of a percentage point, in the community poll to take the win. Tatum’s catch won over the staff, while Jonkers got the better of Tatum in the subscribers’ eyes by another very tight margin. What a battle! The subscribers also preferred the work of Billaut’s round 2 opponent, Jack Kelly, but the community and staff both saw Billaut through, although the former poll was quite contested.

Reph Jonkers – Mooncatchers (International Club)

Reph Jonkers

Loic Billaut – USA (WJUC)

Loic Billaut