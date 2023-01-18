Ultiworld’s 2022 Block Of The Year Bracket (Round 2)

Help decide the best recorded block of 2022.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2022.

Next up is Block of the Year. We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the catches, completions, throws, shots, blocks, deflections, and everything else. This was a big year for ultimate with more than enough options to fill up this bracket, so even some worthy candidates were left behind.

We have a new system to select the victor for 2022: a voting triumvirate of the community at large, our staff, and our subscribers. Over the next week, we’re inviting you, the Ultiworld readers, to vote for your favorite of the finalists selected. It’ll be best of three in those categories to decide the winner.

Check out all of the nominees and vote below, then check back to see which clips advance for another opportunity to participate. The second round of voting starts now and closes on Thursday, January 19 at 4:00 PM Eastern.

Matchup 1: Cardenas vs. Nguyen

Round one was a dominating showing for Cardenas, who crushed in all polls. Some have called the whole bracket already in her favor. But her club teammate, Nguyen, fended off a close call on all fronts from Dam, who even pulled in the staff vote. At least someone from Molly Brown will advance, and maybe there’s some fun fodder for the team group chat.

Manuela Cardenas – Denver Molly Brown (USAU Club)

Nhi Nguyen – Denver Molly Brown (USAU Club)

2022 Block of the Year: Round 2, Matchup 1 Manuela Cardenas

Matchup 2: Meckstroth vs. Zhou

Both Meckstroth and Zhou won all three polls in round one with very different looking plays. These two dissimilar feats of defensive excellence will go head to head. Voters will choose either quick and decisive or blazing and overpowering.

Sarah Meckstroth – Raleigh Radiance (PUL)

Amy Zhou – Boston Brute Squad (USAU Club)

2022 Block of the Year: Round 2, Matchup 2 Sarah Meckstroth

Amy Zhou

Matchup 3: Babbitt vs. Fried

A little technical hiccup couldn’t stop Babbitt’s catch from a clean 3-0 knockout. Fried had a bit more of a scrap on his hands, edging out Henry Ing in a 2-1 margin by winning the community and subscriber votes.

Jeff Babbitt – New York PoNY (USAU Club)

Eli Fried – UNC Darkside (USAU College)

2022 Block of the Year: Round 2, Matchup 3 Jeff Babbitt

Matchup 4: Cooper vs. Ancelin

It gives me no pleasure to deliver to the community upsetting news: despite a massive and really remarkable advantage in the community vote for Kervick, Ancelin won the other two categories to move on. Will that help or hurt his case against Cooper, who didn’t lose any voting block in his first round matchup?

Myles Cooper – Pittsburgh En Sabah Nur (USAU College)

Myles Cooper

Gaël Ancelin – Belgium Mooncatchers (International Club)

